Trader Joe's Just Re-Released This Popular Sparkling Drink for Summer

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

With summer on the horizon, retailers have been stepping up their beverage game. For example, Costco just restocked its Kirkland Signature Spanish sangria, and Sam's Club released a box of ready-to-drink margaritas. It also appears Trader Joe's recently brought back a seasonal beverage, just in time for the warm weather.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The drink is sparkling pineapple juice, which sounds like absolute heaven. What's more, according to the Trader Joe's website, it's ​not​ made of concentrate. Instead, it consists of 55% real pineapple juice and no added sugars to boot.

Considering the popularity of sparkling beverages, it's no surprise that Trader Joe's shoppers are stoked. "This looks so yummy!" said one user on an Instagram post that announced the drink's comeback. "So excited about this," commented another person.

Advertisement

If you love sparkling water but want to switch things up, you'll probably love the sparkling pineapple juice from Trader Joe's. However, it's only available for a limited time, so be sure to grab a box (or two) the next time you're at the store. To find the closest location, visit the brand's store locator tool.

Advertisement

How to enjoy sparkling pineapple juice:

Looking for a fun way to serve this sparkling pineapple juice? Try these delicious ideas:

Use it in a cocktail or mocktail

Add muddled fruits

Pour over vanilla ice cream or fruit sherbet for a fizzy dessert

Mix it with iced tea or another fruit juice

Advertisement

Also, if you prefer a milder pineapple flavor, you can mix the drink with plain sparkling water or even flavored seltzer.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

In addition to the seasonal drink, Trader Joe's also brought back its popular ube mochi pancake and waffle mix. It's a "chewy mochi pancake mix with purple yam," also known as ube. (In case you're unfamiliar, "ube" means "purple yam" in Tagalog, a Filipino dialect. It's pronounced "ooh-beh.")

The retailer also just released peanut butter caramel coated popcorn, as noted by Instagram user @traderjoeslist. It's also vegan and, according to shoppers, absolutely delicious.