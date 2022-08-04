If you plan to also paint your walls, it's easier to paint them before adding the molding, so you can easily roll the paint onto the walls with a paint roller, and then brush the paint onto the molding.

Measure the height and width of the wall, and record the dimensions on paper. If your wall has a window or door, measure from each side of the window/door to the adjacent wall. If you have crown molding, measure from the bottom of the crown molding to the top of the baseboard.

Step 2: Plan Your Design

Using the dimensions of your wall, figure out the desired pattern and spacing for the molding. You'll need to determine how many boxes you want on each wall, how far from the ceiling and floor you want your boxes, how far in from the adjacent wall, and how far apart each box will be from each other. Anywhere from three- to seven-inch spacing is fairly typical. It also helps to keep the spacing symmetrical on each wall for a balanced look. You may also consider adding a chair rail molding that runs horizontally along the wall.

When considering how many boxes to add, we suggest sticking to the rule of thirds, which states that objects grouped in odd numbers (one, three, five, or seven) tend to be more aesthetically pleasing. For example, two boxes on one wall would compete visually with each other, but three boxes would balance each other out.

For reference, our wall in this tutorial had a window in the center, so we decided to do a large box on each side (the window acts visually as a third box) with three smaller boxes underneath. We opted for 7-inch spacing all around to keep things looking even, with the exception of 6-inch spacing from the ceiling. It helps to make a drawing with all of the dimensions, and to check — and double check — your math before cutting the molding. This will also help determine how much molding you need to buy.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse See More Photos

If you're more of a visual person who needs to actually see the layout before committing to a design, you could also use painter's tape to create the design on the wall, and then make a note of the dimensions.

