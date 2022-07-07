Create a Fireplace Cover to Use in Summer

A fireplace is a fortunate feature to have in the wintertime, but during the hot summer months, it can be a total drain on your utility bill. Not to mention it offers those pesky warm-weather pests an all but open door into your home. By sealing things up, you can keep the cool air in while keeping the critters out. Likewise, it comes in clutch if you happen to have curious pets or small children. But just because it's a super functional item doesn't mean it can't also be super stylish. We designed this DIY summer cover to mimic the gorgeous cast iron fireplace inserts typically found in Victorian-era hearths, and we're just loving the NYC townhome vibes it adds to a space. You'll feel like you have an entirely new fireplace!