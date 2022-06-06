The 10 Best LED Grow Lights of 2022

When it comes to gardening in an enclosed space, you have to rely on other sources of light. LED grow lights are perfect if you've decided that you want a garden but have no outdoor space. These indoor grow lights let you create a plant-friendly environment that allows you to become the horticulturist you've always wanted to be.

But choosing the right lights for your specific growing needs can be difficult. LED grow lights all work by providing different types of light that offer the same benefits as sunlight, but they each have unique features to consider. Whether you want to grow succulents in your bedroom or a full menu of vegetables in the kitchen, there are a variety of grow lights to fit your specific needs.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of options to choose from, we narrowed down the top 10 list of LED grow lights by offering a variety of sizes, features, and price ranges so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for your garden. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best LED grow light:

​ Coverage ​: You want to buy a lamp that covers the entirety of your garden. If it only covers a fraction of the space, you'll have to buy multiple grow lights.

​: You want to buy a lamp that covers the entirety of your garden. If it only covers a fraction of the space, you'll have to buy multiple grow lights. ​ Wattage ​: This is important because temperature requirements vary by type of plant. Do you need the light to remain at the same brightness at all times, or will you need to adjust it depending on the time of day? The adjustability features offered are crucial.

​: This is important because temperature requirements vary by type of plant. Do you need the light to remain at the same brightness at all times, or will you need to adjust it depending on the time of day? The adjustability features offered are crucial. ​ Power supply ​: For the highest-quality grow light, you'll need a solid power supply. This is where LED drivers come in and where you should keep the Mean Well brand in mind. Mean Well drivers are known for providing constant power to your lights, complete with dimming options and more. Other drivers exist, but Mean Well's brand is one of the most reputable.

​: For the highest-quality grow light, you'll need a solid power supply. This is where LED drivers come in and where you should keep the Mean Well brand in mind. Mean Well drivers are known for providing constant power to your lights, complete with dimming options and more. Other drivers exist, but Mean Well's brand is one of the most reputable. ​Setup​: Some models are plug-in and play, while others require more effort. We offered a variety of options depending on how much time you want to dedicate to setting up your new LED grow light.

What to Look for in an LED Grow Light?

When looking to purchase an LED grow light, it's important to first find a model that's within your budget. Then, check the coverage dimensions to make sure it fits in the location of your garden. Lastly, you'll want to review the unique features of each grow light, such as adjustability, customization, and more to ensure it aligns with what you're looking for.

Top 10 LED Grow Lights

Best LED Grow Lights Compared

Spider Farmer SF-2000 LED Grow Light

PROS CONS Full-spectrum Hard to get to dimmer No noise May need to adjust recommended heights for vegetables Budget-friendly 100,000-hour lifespan Lower power consumption Multi-light dimming

The spread-style Spider Farmer SF-2000 LED Grow Light can be used during all vegetative and flowering stages. While none of the LED lights have actual natural light, this grow light comes pretty close with full-spectrum lights. Featuring Samsung LM301B diodes, the LED grow light is energy efficient with 2.7 umol/J and has low power consumption — 202 watts to be exact.

The flowering coverage is 2 by 4 feet, while the vegetative coverage is 3 by 4 feet. You won't have to worry about noise, as the grow light is fan-free. The lifespan of this grow light is 100,000 hours, and the manufacturer also offers a three-year warranty.

MARS HYDRO LED Grow Light

PROS CONS Daisy chain connectivity Lights sometimes burn out without proper circulation Noise-free Transformers hot to touch Full-spectrum High-efficiency Dimming light Five-year warranty

With the 450W MARS HYDRO LED Grow Light, you get the full light spectrum — red light, blue light, warm white light, and IR light. This is another model that was newly released for 2022, featuring a higher intensity and improved efficiency. The flower coverage is 5 by 5 feet, and the vegetative coverage is 4 by 4 feet.

Key features of this particular LED grow light are the easy dimming, two waterproof Mean Well drivers, and its ability to connect to up to 60 lights with daisy chain connectivity. This model is also fan-less, and the design helps prevent your plants from getting burned with the improved light intensity. The MARS HYDRO LED grow light has a 100,000-hour lifespan and comes with a five-year warranty.

Spider Farmer SF-4000 LED Grow Light

PROS CONS Dimmable lights Can run hot Two Mean Well drivers Those with lower ceilings may have hanging cables High PPFD Daisy chain Full-spectrum Three-year warranty

The Spider Farmer SF-4000 LED Grow Light has a modern, yet durable design, complete with Samsung LM301B diodes, and the power consumption is 450 watts. This is a full-spectrum LED grow light, so all stages of growth are covered. There's also a Mean Well driver, plus the board is aluminum and puts out moderate heat. The coverage for flowers is 4 by 4 feet, and the vegetative coverage is 5 by 5 feet.

The lifespan of this grow light is 100,000 hours, but should anything happen to your light, there's a three-year warranty. Some other great features are low power consumption, a plug-and-play light switch, and dimmable lights. Plus, the multi-light daisy chain feature allows you to connect up to 12 lights.

Barrina Plant Grow Lights

PROS CONS Affordable 50,000-hour lifespan Plug and play Mostly blue and red light Two-year warranty Linkable to other lights Includes mounting hardware Low heat output

The first thing to know about Barrina Plant Grow Lights is that shoppers on a budget can get them for below $100. With the LED lights, there will be enough light to grow your plants and vegetables through all stages of growth. You can also use the included reflector to increase light efficiency by up to 20%. The LED grow lights primarily have red and blue wavelengths, with some green, too. You can buy these LED lights in packs, each with a power output of 24 watts.

The lifespan is shorter than other LED grow lights featured on the list, coming in at 50,000 hours. The same goes for the warranty, which is a total of two years from purchase. But, we like the endless possibilities when it comes to designing your grow space with these lights.

VIPARSPECTRA LED Grow Light

PROS CONS Bloom switches May run hot in smaller spaces Daisy chain connectivity Bloom switches may need replacing over time Three-year warranty Dual power cord Quiet fans 30-day, money-back guarantee

The VIPARSPECTRA LED Grow Light is a full-spectrum, maximum 600-watt LED light with some unique features. Most notably, the bloom and veg switches that cater to each growing stage. At 32 inches, you get 3 by 3 feet of vegetative coverage, and at 22 inches, you get 2.5 by 2.5 feet of flowering coverage. This LED grow light also has high-speed fans, but you shouldn't notice a massive jump in your electric bill as they work quietly and quickly to dissipate heat.

Other great features of this LED grow light include daisy chain connectivity, fire-resistant reflectors, and overall low energy consumption. If you choose to purchase this model, you also get a three-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Juhefa LED Grow Lights full-spectrum Grow Lamp

PROS CONS Low price point Very low coverage Energy efficient Short cord Includes hanging kit Durable Full-spectrum UL Certification

This standard-style, 45-watt LED grow light gives you everything you need for a beginner's lamp. The full-spectrum grow light has 144 LED lights: 90 red, 36 blue, 6 UV, 6 IR, and 6 white. These fluorescent lights are beneficial for a variety of plants and vegetables. The maximum coverage is 3 by 3 feet at a height of 2 feet.

The manufacturer estimates a monthly cost of $3 in electricity when the LED grow light runs for 10 hours a day — you can't beat that. The lifespan of the Juhefa LED Grow Lights full-spectrum grow lamp is 30,000 hours.

Phlizon COB Series 2000W LED Plant Grow Light

PROS CONS Humidity monitor Emits a lot of heat in smaller areas Adjustable rope Can’t daisy chain Full-spectrum High PPFD No noise Dimmable

If you're interested in a COB LED grow light, the Phlizon COB Series 2000W LED Plant Grow Light is one of the best. You get a full-spectrum grow light with 400-watt actual power and a high PPFD. This model includes blue light, green light, red light, UV light, and IR light.

The core coverage is 4.1 by 4.1 feet for the germination and seedling stages, and 3.9 by 3.9 feet for the vegetative and bloom stages. You can feel confident in trying out this grow lamp, as it comes with a two-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.

LEOTER Grow Light for Indoor Plants

PROS CONS 10 dimmable modes Best for small spaces Three spectral modes Must reset timer after light is powered off USB or AC power Adjustable neck full-spectrum Auto timer

The LEOTER Grow Light for Indoor Plants is under $50, making it one of the least expensive LED grow lights on our list. It has 28, full-spectrum LEDs: 16 blue, and 36 red. You really can't beat the efficiency, as the heat sink system controls the overall temperature of the grow light.

One unique feature is its on/off timer that you can set according to your preferred schedule. This grow lamp also has 10 different dimmable modes and three spectral modes to choose from. Design-wise, the lamp has an adjustable "gooseneck" and a strong clip to remain secure.

BLOOMSPECT 600W LED Grow Light

PROS CONS Daisy chain connectivity Not the most energy-efficient Cooling fan No timer function Full-spectrum Veg and Bloom settings Two-year warranty 30-day, money-back guarantee

The BLOOMSPECT 600W LED Grow Light is one of the more affordable on our list, priced well below $100. It features blue, red, and white lights covering a 2.5 by 2.5-foot grow area and a 2 by 2-foot flowering area. This model has a high-speed fan built-in, utilizing a heatsink cooling system. There's also an outlet for daisy chain connection.

You can easily hang the BLOOMSPECT 600W with the included kit. The LED grow light has a 50,000-hour lifespan and a two-year warranty, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out.

HLG 65 V2 4000K Horticulture Lighting Group Quantum Board LED Grow Light

PROS CONS High efficiency Non-dimmable White light full-spectrum Only best for small grows Passive cooling Diffused light for better penetration Mean Well driver Low price point

If you want a high-efficiency yet affordable option, try this Horticulture Lighting Group Quantum Board LED Grow Light. With 120 Samsung LM301B LED lights, the LED lamp has a true 65-watt draw. It also offers the white light full-color spectrum and is built to have optimal lighting for small plants or to supplement other lights.

If you have a small space, this quantum board will fit right in. Another key feature is the passive cooling system for thermal management. It has a 2 by 2-foot vegetative coverage, and a 2 by 1-foot flowering coverage.

What to Consider When Purchasing an LED Grow Light

Light Spectrum

Just as you've heard that the sun has an electromagnetic spectrum, the same principle applies to LED lights. There are several different color frequencies that you should know: blue light, purple light, red light, and white light. Certain lights are more optimal for certain plant growth stages.

For example, blue light helps with chlorophyll synthesis, while red light is great for blooming. You should be looking for the types of light that each grow light offers. Even when the product is deemed 'full-spectrum,' you can look into exactly how many lights of each frequency it has.

Light Intensity

There are two different approaches when it comes to light intensity. The first is photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) or photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD). This is important because it tells us how much light plants absorb from the LED grow lamp. When researching your grow light, cross reference how much light your plant needs with how intense the PPF or PPFD is. The other perspective is from lumens, which measure how much visible light the grow light omits.

How Long Do LED Grow Lights Last?

The lifespan of LED grow lights depends on the type of lamp. Smaller, standard LED grow lights will last about 30,000 to 50,000 hours. More powerful LED grow lamps have an average 100,000-hour lifespan. And, many brands offer warranties so that when it comes time to replace your light, it will be covered. Most of these types of lamps may need a part replaced in about a year or so.

Final Thoughts

Having an LED grow light gives you the ability to bring your favorite herbs, flowers, and plants indoors. It's convenient, and you have complete flexibility over what you can grow. With so many different lights at various price points, your decision really comes down to personal preference, what you want to grow, and where you want to grow it. Once you know the type of grow light that is best for your plants and your space, you can get started with growing indoors.

FAQs

What types of LED grow lights are there?

LED grow lights typically fall into one of three categories: Chip on Board (COB), spread-style, and traditional (sometimes called 'standard'). COB lights involve numerous LEDs that combine to make a center focal point of light.

Within spread-style, you have quantum board lights, which have LEDs spread across a flat board and feature passive cooling mechanisms. Spider-style, or bar lights with several rows of LEDs, are included in this spread-style category.

Standard LED grow lights tend to have a full spectrum of colors and usually cover smaller grow areas.

What is the most cost-efficient LED grow light?

There are a few LED grow lights that come in well under $50, but the most cost-effective is the Juhefa LED Grow Lights full-spectrum Grow Lamp. This model is under $20, offers full-spectrum lighting, and should cost you less than $3 a month (approximately) in electricity.

How to choose an LED grow light?

First, consider what type of light spectrum you need for your indoor garden and make sure that the grow light produces the right frequency. The actual size of your indoor garden is equally important so that you can pick a grow light with adequate light distribution.

The next factor should be the actual power that the LED grow light emits, as power requirements vary by the flower or plant. Heat output also matters because depending on the build of the light there could be some noise associated. Picking the right LED light for you is a personal decision based on what you want to grow and where you want to grow it.

What is the highest wattage LED grow light?

This can vary, but you'll typically see the wattage for LED grow lights range from 300 to 1000 watts. Keep in mind that there are differences between actual wattage or power, and the wattage of the bulb. You will want to make sure to find out and assess both for your preferred grow light.

What features to look out for in LED grow lights?

When looking for the perfect LED grow light, you should consider features like coverage, the ability to dim lights, and the light spectrum. Being able to customize your LED lamp is also important. You should also research if the LED light has fans and how the temperature is controlled.