The Best Robotic Pool Cleaners of 2022

Image Credit: triocean/iStock/GettyImages

Pool robot vacuums aren't only helpful, but can now be AI-powered and intelligently crafted for your specific pool. They're also typically made with sleek designs to not disrupt the view of your pool. Pretty cool, huh? But don't be distracted just by these vacuum's endearing design. These automatic cleaners are more than just your average pool cleaners and can scrub away debris, algae, and leaves. They're also programmable to any pool owner's schedule and are ideal options for no-fuss pool maintenance and crystal clear pool water.

If you're looking to have this summer's most pristine aquatic abode, let a pool vacuum robot do the cleaning for you. Instead of treating your pool with only an onslaught of pool chemicals, use a robotic pool cleaner for daily cleaning. Robotic pool cleaners range from affordable to pricey and are for any style of pool, which makes it a reasonable investment for any homeowner.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With a ton of pool cleaners on the market, we narrowed down the best robotic pool cleaners with the top performance depending on the pool you have. We wanted to offer a variety of sizes, features, and price ranges so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for you. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best robotic pool cleaner:

​ Material ​: In-ground pools, while most expensive, don't always need a pricier pool bot. Since they're usually made of fiberglass or concrete, most traction and scrubs on robotic pool cleaners won't damage the lining. Above-ground pools, while sometimes made of vinyl or other materials, typically require a bot that can clean the edges efficiently.

​: In-ground pools, while most expensive, don't always need a pricier pool bot. Since they're usually made of fiberglass or concrete, most traction and scrubs on robotic pool cleaners won't damage the lining. Above-ground pools, while sometimes made of vinyl or other materials, typically require a bot that can clean the edges efficiently. ​ Pool shape and size ​: Pool bots that can clean waterline and sides are perfect for pool owners that have custom-shaped pools, waterfalls, or cove areas. Our list also features pool cleaners with both shorter and longer cycles to cover both small and large pools.

​: Pool bots that can clean waterline and sides are perfect for pool owners that have custom-shaped pools, waterfalls, or cove areas. Our list also features pool cleaners with both shorter and longer cycles to cover both small and large pools. ​ Connectivity ​: Features like an app or smartphone connectivity are ideal for owners on the go who prefer to schedule cleanings ahead of time or at weekly intervals.

​: Features like an app or smartphone connectivity are ideal for owners on the go who prefer to schedule cleanings ahead of time or at weekly intervals. ​Price​: Our list is composed of models starting at a couple of hundred dollars and ending in the thousands range. There's a wide variety of models from no-frills budget options to pricier ones with all the bells and whistles.

Top 10 Robotic Pool Cleaners

Best Robotic Pool Cleaners Compared

​Robotic Pool Cleaners​ ​Price​ ​Smart Capabilities (Y/N)​ ​Cleaning Cycle Time​ ​Cleaning Coverage​ ​Shop Here​ ​Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Cleaner​ $849.00 N 120 min. 30 ft. Shop now ​Polaris 9550 Sport Robotic Pool Cleaner​ $1,099.00 Y 90 min. 60 ft. Shop now ​Aiper Smart Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner​ $269.99 Y 50 min. 35 ft. Shop now ​Dolphin Escape Robotic Above Ground Pool Cleaner​ $699.00 N 60 min. 30 ft. Shop now ​PAXCESS Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner​ $299.69 Y 90 min. 40 ft. Shop now ​Hayward SharkVac Robotic Pool Cleaner​ $789.00 N 120 min. 40 ft. Shop now ​Dolphin Triton Plus​ $1,149.00 Y 60-120 min. 50 ft. Shop now ​Aquabot Breeze IQ​ $797.00 N 90-120 min. 40 ft. Shop now ​Polaris 9350 Sport Robotic Pool Cleaner​ $1,099.94 Y 90 min. 50 ft. Shop now ​Dolphin Sigma Robotic Pool Cleaner with Bluetooth​ $1,947.00 Y 150 min. 50 ft. Shop now

Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Cleaner

PROS CONS Large filter No remote control Powerful, sweeping filter Does not clean waterline Energy efficient Quick water spill Weekly scheduler Light compared to other models

For a pool vacuum robot that's energy-efficient and does the job with a powerful single dual-rotation scrubber, consider the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus pool bot. Although there's no app or remote included with this model, it does have a huge top load filter capacity of 400 square inches.

If you need a pool bot for high foliage and leaf areas, this bot will perform a heavy-duty clean-up thanks to its large capacity debris filter. The robotic pool cleaner runs alongside your fiberglass, vinyl-lined, or concrete pool for two hours of continuous scrubbing with its advanced filtration systems and 60-inch cord. For about $40 more, you can also consider the WiFi-enabled model.

This pool bot is great for smaller pool owners who want a direct approach to getting larger amounts of debris out of their pool versus specific qualitative add-ons like apps and designated cleaning modes.

Polaris 9550 Sport Robotic Pool Cleaner

PROS CONS Patented technology Expensive Large 60 feet cleaning capacity Could be complicated for novice users Custom cleaning options Caddy included Automatic resurfacing Short run time

The Polaris 9550 Sport pool bot is a wonder on two wheels. It has the longest cable on this list at 70 feet long. The pool bot cleans pools up to 60 feet in length, which is larger than the average capacity for other vacuums on our list.

Forget about getting wet and pulling on cords to hoist your vacuum out. The most impressive thing about this pool bot is that it's like a water puppy. With the touch of a button, it resurfaces and waits for you to pick it up . Unlike most advanced robotic pool cleaners, the Polaris 9550 Sport has a patented 3D ActivMotion Sensor Technology. It's intelligent enough to know which kind of debris is floating at the bottom of your pool and agile enough to go after it through motion-sensing capabilities. It also cleans the entire pool, including the waterline, in about 30 minutes less than other pool cleaners.

If you're serious about cleaning your large pool and need a bot to do the job with minimal (manual) effort on your part, this model is for you. Just make sure you know how to play around with the features like the auto-schedule feature and motion sensors to make the most out of it.

Aiper Smart Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner

PROS CONS Cordless Flat-pool only Affordable Water-proof lithium battery Short run-time Self-docks Lightweight

It's hard to believe that there's a pool bot on the market for less than $200, but Aiper has outdone its other costly options. The Aiper Smart Cordless pool vacuum robot gives pool owners cordless coverage in less than a seven-pound package. This is a robotic pool cleaner that knows how to auto-dock on a low battery and cover up to 538 square feet in less than an hour.

Apart from the unbeatable low price, the Aiper Smart is completely cordless, so no messy entanglements will happen under its runtime. This is possible through a 2600 mAh waterproof lithium battery that takes about three to four hours to fully charge.

Although its performance is limited to that of an in-ground pool vacuum robot, the filtering goes through a two-step process. The dual-filters can filter down to two microns of debris, which makes it perfect for small stones, hair, or dead bugs. It's powerful, but the small motor is easily as quiet as it is efficient. For the price alone and the included features, there's no reason not to give the Aiper Smart Cordless a try for small or medium-sized in-ground pools.

Dolphin Escape Robotic Above Ground Pool Cleaner

PROS CONS High-grip wheels Heavier model Large debris bin Additional filter is pricey Smart sensors Turbo-speed brushes Low 180-watt efficiency Algae scrubbing power

Another Dolphin product on our list, this high-efficiency pool vacuum robot caters to every nook and cranny of your pool while managing to shave off an average of $100 compared to the Nautilus CC Plus. The Dolphin Escape pool bot also claims to collect about 60% more debris compared to other models thanks to its oversized debris compartment.

The next best thing about this pool bot is the turbo-speed brushes. This feature, along with the high suction rubber traction wheels, creates an unbeatable combo fighting both algae and sludge, especially along the waterline. The suction is powerful, but gentle on any type of pool floor from vinyl to fiberglass. If your pool has turned to the green side this season, the Dolphin Escape will have your water looking crystal clear in just about an hour.

The flexible cord is a plus for its non-tangling motion. One of the things to look out for is the add-on option for an ultra-fine filter, which runs about $70 more. Don't be misled, though. The included filter works for most visible debris, but pool owners wanting crystal-clear waters should purchase this extra add-on for advanced filtration.

The Dolphin Escape Above Ground Pool Cleaner gets marks across the board without the pretentious price line. We give it kudos for getting your pool bottom and waterline in tip-top shape. But remember, if you want the surface to filter out finer particles, you'll have to purchase it out-of-pocket.

PAXCESS Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

PROS CONS Cordless Long charge time All around pool cleaning Prone to getting stuck in certain areas Powerful battery Intelligent programming Easy filter cleaning Zig-zag design

Another cordless pool bot takes the list and brings a large 8600 mAh lithium-ion battery with it. The PAXCESS Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner can achieve up to 90 minutes of run time in a cycle. Its automatic route sensors can find heavy-duty areas first and taper down to low debris spots during its efficient one-and-a-half-hour cycle. This robotic pool vacuum cleaner, priced at $700, is apt for mid-range shoppers, especially for above-ground pools that desperately seek debris-free waterlines and floors.

Its intelligent capabilities also have a low-battery and waterline spot sensor. Just make sure to keep an eye around its run time. When this pool bot's cycle is finished, it floats back to the surface thanks to its low-battery sensor. The most interesting perk of the PAXCESS pool bot is the fact that it uses a 15-degree zig-zag pattern to clean the walls.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this pool robot vacuum has a tendency to waddle through the pool filter, occasionally getting stuck. After a brief time, the strong motor tends to trudge itself out. If you have a deep, large pool filter, make sure to test out runtime to assess any issues.

Hayward SharkVac Robotic Pool Cleaner

PROS CONS Pool size sensor No remote for the cost Great fine filter Longer run time Good for different shaped pools Energy-efficient wattage Easy rinse debris bin Works on all pool surfaces

This in-ground pool vacuum robot is in the average to high-cost bracket, coming in at $850. The good thing about this 50-foot power cord pool bot is that it creates a specific roadmap for any pool shape. This means that if you have a cove or jelly bean-shaped pool, rest assured the Hayward SharkVac will be able to squeeze into tight spots.

It also uses its Smart tech to scope out the most efficient pathway for the pool, and it also knows how to use its low profile effectively. If you're looking for advanced filtration, this pool bot holds to its claim that the multi-porosity filter gets the job done for even the finest debris, such as hair, which is easily scooped up in its user-friendly top-removing debris bin.

One of the missed points on this model is that there's no side or waterline cleaning, but the advanced filter makes up for that. The Hayward SharkVac also uses on average of 94% less energy than other models of its size, apt for shoppers looking to reduce their carbon footprint. We recommend this robotic pool cleaner on smooth, porous surfaces like vinyl because the suction quality works on low-profile material.

The hardware specs on this pool bot are impressive, but the cleaner leaves out some features, such as all-around surface area cleaning. However, the easy-to-clean debris bin and filter make up for the pricier tagline and 120-minute runtime.

Dolphin Triton Plus

PROS CONS Smartphone app-enabled More expensive Large top load debris bin Not cordless Quick run cycle Smart navigation Cleans entire pool surface area Live schedule progress

Nothing stands out more than a pool bot with WiFi. Coming in at a higher price point of $1,099, this is one of the best robotic pool cleaners available because it checks every box and more. The Dolphin Triton Plus can be completely controlled from your smartphone with its user-friendly app. The app also serves as a remote that uses arrows and other functions for manual programming. Not only is its app programmable, but this in-ground pool vacuum cleaner cleans the pool's floor, sides, and waterline, and is safe for any type of pool finish, too.

If you have company coming over on short notice, the one-hour cycle can cover an entire 50 feet of the area as the Smart cleaning technology makes this pool bot faster than the standard model. For deeper cleaning, you can always toggle to a two-hour cycle. Either way, this is arguably one of the most multi-perk Dolphin pool bots on the list.

The shining feature of the Triton Plus is the smartphone app capability. It also gives users flexibility with scheduling, live progress cleaning reports, and all-over pool coverage. It's hard to add any cons to this pool bot, especially if you're in the market for a higher-end, pricier option.

Aquabot Breeze IQ

PROS CONS Hyperfine filter No app or remote Great for grime and sludge Doesn’t clean tile Vibrating bristles Cleans all surface area Dirty filter indicator

The Aquabot Breeze IQ is a unique in-ground pool vacuum robot because it vibrates on the job. This model is one of the best robotic pool cleaners for removing heavy sludge or algae from your pool's surface. Around $900, it's one of the pricier options on the list, but the cleaning power reigns supreme. The 60-foot cable has a good all-around reach, and it works on most surfaces like vinyl, gunite, and fiberglass (but not tile).

If having ultra-clear water is the most important thing for you, the Aquabot Breeze IQ has one of the most advanced filters on this list. The 4-D Hyperfine Microfiber can handle up to 80 gallons per minute under an easy-release top cover that notifies you when it's ready to rinse. It also cleans every surface of the pool, especially hard grime found on the waterline.

Leaves, bugs, hair, and other fine particles will be completely eradicated with this pool bot. However, it would be nice to have a remote or app included.

Polaris 9350 Sport Robotic Pool Cleaner

PROS CONS Cleans all surfaces plus tile Cord can be prone to tangling Caddy included No remote or app Powerful suction Covers all surface area in quick time Auto-climbs out of pool

Ringing in at $1,100, the Polaris 9350 Sport Robotic Pool Cleaner cleans every surface type and the whole area of your pool, including the waterline, then helps itself out of the pool. Unlike other models on the list that rise to the surface, this model will climb pool walls out of the water once its short 1.5-hour cycle is completed.

As a bonus, a compact stowaway caddy is included making it easy to store alongside other pool equipment. The 60-foot cord gives this pool room to roam, but be careful, as it can tangle depending on your pool's angles. The Vortex Vacuum Technology claims to have 25% more suction quality than the average pool cleaning robot. Additionally patented, the ActivMotion Sensor works as a wall and depth sensor that needs manual control to get it out of tight corners.

The Polaris 9350 Sport Robotic Pool cleaner sucks out debris from any angle in less than two hours. The sporty climb-out feature is the most attractive quality found in this pool bot, although it would be nice to have a remote or app, too.

Dolphin Sigma Robotic Pool Cleaner with Bluetooth

PROS CONS Smartphone app Long clean time Attractive, unique design Cost Smart scheduling options Great long-term warranty Ultrafine filter

This is the most expensive model on the list at $1,397. The cleaning features allows you to set it automatically either daily or two to three times per week. Pool cleaning times can easily be scheduled through the smartphone app, and the run-time is about two-and-a-half hours long for a full cycle.

The Dolphin Sigma's clean white design also gives it an aesthetic edge that's not found in other standard blue, black, and gray robotic pool cleaners. Just make sure that old Fido doesn't confuse it for some sort of aquatic critter.

Besides being aesthetically pleasing, this bot offers advanced cleaning coverage. Not only does it tackle every surface of the pool with its extra fortified bristles and triple motor, but it also has an ultra-fine filter included with your purchase.

As a bonus, this pool cleaner comes with a manufactured warranty of three years as opposed to the standard one or two found with other models. This Dolphin Sigma model stays true to the Dolphin brand performance promise. The pool robot ensures your pool will have ultra-clear water and smooth algae-free pool floors, but it just might take more than two hours to get there.

What to Consider When Purchasing a Robotic Pool Cleaner

There are plenty of things to consider before purchasing a pool cleaner like price, size, technology, and connectivity, but one of the key considerations should be cleaning cycles. All models offer automatic cleaning cycles, but the time varies and the manual mode can only be controlled by those with remotes or a smartphone app download. Also factor in that some models have upgraded features, such as automatic docking or dirty canister indicator.

If you have an above-the-ground pool, you'll also want to find a pool bot that has smart technology so it won't fall off the edge when its cycle is over. Some models on this list have robotic pool cleaners that either rise to the surface or climb out of the pool. We suggest the former for pools that don't have a defined edge. Some robotic pool vacuum cleaners also only clean the bottom surface while others clean the pool bottom, the edges, and along the waterline.

How Long Do Robotic Pool Cleaners Last?

Pool cleaners have an average life cycle of about five years, although some models claim to last for up to a decade. Part replacement is offered through most manufacturers and can add significant time to a pool bot's life cycle.

All models on this list have a manufactured one-year warranty, and some go beyond to offer an additional year, with the exception of the Dolphin Sigma Robotic Pool Cleaner, which offers three years of coverage. Pool cartridges can be cleaned out daily, usually with just a rinse or two. Cartridges with a fuller capacity can go up to two or three cycles before needing to be emptied out.

Final Thoughts

Having a pool bot can significantly lower maintenance costs and cut down the wear and tear on your pool. Professional cleaning services can average out to $150 per month, so having a pool bot is a smart investment for the price. No matter the price, preventative pool care will definitely help you save on commercial cleaning services.

FAQs

Is a robotic pool cleaner worth it?

Yes, robotic pool cleaners continuously remove debris, leaves, bugs, and even algae from your pool, and are a worthy investment to maintain your pool.

What is the most efficient robotic pool cleaner?

The most efficient robotic cleaner is one that cleans all surfaces of a pool. The most efficient model overall is the Dolphin Triton Plus. Its filter is powerful, it has smartphone capability, and it cleans every inch of your pool without being picky about oblong or a non-conventional pool shape. Our mid-range favorite is the PAXCESS cordless. Its algae-cleaning power has impeccable quality. Although it's the most economical model, any pool bot skeptic should test out the affordable Viper Smart.

How to choose a robotic pool cleaner?

Choosing a bot pool cleaner depends on your budget. Bottom cleaning pools are usually cheaper, but their filters and traction make up for lost features. If you want a pristine clean, look for models with ultra or extra-fine filters. Always check the area size of your pool (like 30 to 60 feet or more) and match it up to the cleaning area of the pool bot. Overall, robotic pool cleaners will accommodate most pool floors unless otherwise stated in the product description.

When to get a robotic pool cleaner?

You should get a robotic pool cleaner in late winter or early spring. Prices are usually cheaper, plus you might find markdowns before the summer buying rush. However, pool cleaners are available at any time of year, and it may be best to invest in one as soon as you get a pool.

What features to look out for in robotic pool cleaners?

Look for the cycle time, the area it covers (especially the sides or waterline), and if it has auto cleaning mode. Connectivity or Smart capabilities are also features to consider when purchasing a pool robot.