The Best Portable Generators of 2022

Portable generators are an ideal option for anyone who's looking for a flexible and mobile power source. Whether you're a homeowner, camping fanatic, or want to be prepared in case of emergency, portable generators can be the perfect source of backup power. But there are some important factors to weigh before buying an external power source like size, power, price, and reliability.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

A portable generator can give you power at your fingertips — even in the event of a power outage — which is why it's key to weigh in all the factors of a machine before buying it. Below, we've made a list of the top portable generators and the features they come with for you to make the best decision.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of machines to choose from, we narrowed down the best portable generators by offering a variety of sizes, features, and price ranges so that you're guaranteed to walk away with the best possible option. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best portable generator:

Advertisement

​ Size and use ​: Some generators can be exceptionally bulky, taking up valuable floor space. We've made sure to review models for compactness and floor footprint.

​: Some generators can be exceptionally bulky, taking up valuable floor space. We've made sure to review models for compactness and floor footprint. ​ Pricing ​: Generators can be expensive, so we reviewed our picks based on affordability and what's worth your overall investment.

​: Generators can be expensive, so we reviewed our picks based on affordability and what's worth your overall investment. ​ Power ​: When in the market for a portable generator, you're looking for a powerful option that can suit your needs. Whether you're buying it to prepare for potential disasters, or investing in your home DIY kit, you'll need an option that has the right amount of power for your needs.

​: When in the market for a portable generator, you're looking for a powerful option that can suit your needs. Whether you're buying it to prepare for potential disasters, or investing in your home DIY kit, you'll need an option that has the right amount of power for your needs. ​Reliability​: Even portable generators can fail, making them tricky to buy. In this list, we considered the reported reliability from consumer reviews and brand promises to help you choose the right one with confidence.

Advertisement

Top 10 Portable Generators

Advertisement

Best Portable Generators Compared

Westinghouse WGen7500 Portable Generator

PROS CONS Remote start and stop feature No CO sensor Plug and play, minimal assembly construction No dual-fuel capacity EPA & CARB compliant construction Three-year limited warranty included Charger & oil funnel included 7,500 running watts, 9,500 peak watts Rubber safety covers on all conduit elements

The Westinghouse WGen 7500 portable generator is designed to help you with longer projects. With 11 hours of power life per use and a 6.6-gallon fuel tank, you'll be able to spend less time fueling and more time working. When in use, the power life isn't dependent on overall load placed on the generator, and will still deliver the same amount of power with each fresh tank of fuel. You can also monitor power usage easily through the easy-to-read front monitor, showing you exact stats at any given time.

Advertisement

There are several safety features in place with this brand of generator, including a low oil shutdown automation and a digital hour meter. This gives you the information and fail-safes needed to operate confidently as you work through your project. Overuse can damage your generator, so these are especially important to preserve the life of your investment. The kit comes equipped with an oil funnel and charger as well, saving you from an extra purchase step and expense.

Advertisement

This model offers remote start capabilities via a start key fob and an "easy-off" option to work more effectively. This, coupled with the minimal assembly construction are just a few of the ease of use elements that reviewers appreciate. The generator also operates with low-fuel odor best practices and EPA/CARB compliance, giving homeowners a greener option when it comes to generator purchases and use.

Advertisement

SereneLife Portable Generator, 155 Wh Power Station

PROS CONS X3 5V USB ports for extra charging Longer, 8-hour charging time Small footprint and ideal for travel Shorter battery life than other models Gas free & safety guarantee Battery life indicator on console Available for vehicular use through cigarette lighter Suitable for powering small devices as well as large

The SereneLife Portable Generator is a user-friendly option that gives you solar-powered energy in a smaller footprinted package. This generator is lightweight compared to others (only 3.49 pounds), making it a powerful option for travel or for those who need something more accessible. And, thanks to this sun-powered generator, you won't have to worry about expensive fuels or dangerous fumes. Instead, you can simply hook it up to a solar panel and allow it to regain its full battery life of approximately eight hours per use.

Advertisement

Alternatively, if the sun is down or otherwise blocked, you can also plug this generator right into your wall for easy access, and enjoy a variety of outputs and multiple USB ports. For the listed price, you're also eligible for a one-year warranty, which makes it an ideal option for you to consider if you're relatively new to generator use.

Westinghouse WGen9500 Portable Generator

PROS CONS 9,500 running watts with 12,500 peak wattage Large scale investment Remote start key fob Heavy with large footprint Automatic low-oil shutdown safety feature Plug-and-play construction for easy use 6.6-gallon fuel tank capacity Nationwide customer support network

This Westinghouse model offers even more battery life than others in the brand's lineup, boasting a total of 9,500 running Watts per use. This can even go all the way up to 12,500 Watts during peak use, making it an ideal option if you're frequently on the go or regularly need external power sources for DIY home projects.

Additionally, Westinghouse features a better customer service option than most. The brand offers a nationwide customer service network, as well as a three-year limited warranty for parts and service or a full replacement, depending on your situation. If you're looking for additional support through this large-scale purchase, the Westinghouse brand of generators offers more than you'd expect.

WEN 56200i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator

PROS CONS Two-year warranty Expensive for wattage and footprint EPA III & CARB compliance Limited wattage due to build and compliance restrictions Green source of energy via eco-mode 1,600-watt running capacity with 2,000-watt surge capability Safe for use with small electronic devices Compatible with parallel connection kit for extra power

The WEN 2000-Watt Inverter Generators are one of the quietest in their class, offering the power output you need at a fraction of the noise and footprint. You can also easily change the power output on your generator with this model, thanks to its user-friendly interface and function.

Running conservatively at a 1,600 Watt capacity, this generator is ideal for larger-scale DIY projects or for those who spend a good amount of time on the road. The harmonic distortion is optimized for a variety of uses, including for power appliances or small electronics, such as laptops or phones. You can use this with your electronics in confidence in the event of power outages without concern about your electronics' battery life.

This generator also features an eco-mode, giving you supplies of ​clean​ power. This isn't something that you'll often find in other brands for this price point, making the WEN 56200i a solid choice if you're looking for power that's both low-impact and effective. It's both EPA III and CARB compliant, giving you the best possible environmental profile. The generator comes with a two-year warranty as well, giving you the confidence you need for a successful purchase.

Powermate PM2000 49ST Portable Generator

PROS CONS Up to 14 hours of battery life at 25% load Must have low loads to maximize battery life Lightweight construction No eco-friendly energy option Easy to operate mode dial shifter Low oil sensor and display for safety Immediate start construction for easy use Supportive customer service team

If you're relatively new to operating and owning battery-powered generators, this may be a great option for you. It features three run-time settings in an easy-to-operate dial, minimizing user error and upgrading your potential run time. You can enjoy up to 14 hours of life per charge depending on the load you place on it, and it's powered by an engine for consistent power use and application. This is ideal, as other types of design styles can result in surges of power, rather than even and consistent application.

The overall construction is under 100 pounds and is seated in an ergonomic and easy-to-lift frame for uncomplicated transport and use. If you travel or simply want a backup source of power for your home, this is a reliable option to consider at a moderate price range. The brand also offers a customer service team that's reachable via the web or telephone to help you with any questions you may have throughout the set-up, use, or return processes.

Honda EU2200i Companion

PROS CONS Available for parallel use with other receptacles Requires manual oil checks after each use Optimized for travel or RV use No Bluetooth or other advanced features available, older model Quiet running noise level Lower gas consumption than other brands with consistent use Aftermarket modifications available Lightweight and low-footprint

This Honda inverter generator offers additional opportunities for parallel use through a variety of receptacles that have been rated for use with RVs, campers, and more. This is one of the top options for those who need a camping generator, thanks to its ultra-quiet running noise level and adaptability. It also weighs significantly less than other options in its class, coming in at just under 47 pounds for easy use and operation. If you're looking for a long-term energy-efficient solution, this invert generator also features less intake resistance in its construction and design, resulting in greater overall cooling capabilities to aid in a long-lasting life.

Like many Honda generators, this model was constructed with practicality and consumer preference in mind — it has a longer spout and larger oil drain gutter for less mess and easy cleanup. You'll also enjoy the larger oil filler opening, allowing you to quickly fill, start, and use your generator with the first pull. It makes for a quality and quiet portable generator option. There are several different modifications that you can purchase as well to tailor the overall design to suit your needs, whether you're on the road or using it as a backup at home.

Generac 5735 GP17500E Portable Generator

PROS CONS Low oil shutoff safety feature More expensive than other options 17,500-watt capacity Heavier than other options Suitable for job sites and home use Quiet running noise level Conservative fuel consumption Large-capacity fuel tank

The Generac was built to support heavier loads while giving a competitive run time. This makes it an ideal choice for homeowners looking for a backup source of power that they can count on in the event of an emergency. You'll even enjoy quieter running noise with all the power that you'd expect from a generator in its class.

While it's a more costly option, it makes up for it in wattage capacity — running at a rate of 17,500 Watts. It also features a large-capacity fuel tank for a variety of needs, including household projects, general house use, construction job sites, and more. It's extremely competitive when compared to other gas generator options and can work and adapt in diverse situations.

Champion 5,500 Dual Fuel Portable Generator

PROS CONS Dual-fuel capabilities Louder than other competitors Intelligauge for safety Lightweight welded frame may break over time Three-year warranty X4 household-rated outlets (120V/20A rated) Fuel safety switch and volt guard Free lifetime technical support

Champion is a brand built for your household power needs. Armed with a three-year warranty and easy-to-use safety "Intelligauge," you can operate this generator in a variety of situations. Using data from the Intelligauge, you can determine exactly how much power is being expended and how much power is left.

You can also seamlessly switch between fuel sources with the dual power switch capabilities, and take advantage of the 120/240V locking power outlets for easy power supply in-home use. Its heavy-duty design weighs 162 pounds, so it may be a little difficult to maneuver or transport. However, you can confidently rely on this source of power to work and last when you need it most.

DuroStar DS4000S Portable Generator

PROS CONS EPA/CARB compliant Moderately expensive price point Suitable for heavy wattage load Lower wattage than other brands Built-in voltmeter Ready to use out of the box Household and twist lock outlet compatible 92 pound assembled weight

The DuroStar is built for consistent use and heavy loads, making this a competitive option for those looking for long-term travel and RV use in remote areas. It features a custom power panel that can perfectly align its use pattern with your needs and automatically tracks voltage based on a pre-inserted voltmeter.

This generator is EPA and CARB compliant for low-impact use and varies between 3,300 to 4,000 running Watts for a variety of cases. It comes with a tool kit, oil funnel, and instruction manual, giving you everything you need to get started right out of the box.

Ryobi 2,300-Watt Gasoline Powered Digital Generator RYI2300BTA

PROS CONS Parallel use capabilities Limited safety tech for fuel monitoring and consumption tracking Idle-down tech for fuel efficiency Expensive compared to competing brands 2,300 watt inverter generator construction Lightweight frame with wheels for portability Lightweight design with small footprint Safe for small electronics

The Ryobi offers convenient support wattage with lightweight gas-powered generators, perfect for camping or backup vehicular use. You can control this generator using the proprietary app and easily optimize its output to your needs.

The brand features idle-down tech (when not in immediate use) that helps extend the fuel life and overall longevity of the generator, which is extremely fuel efficient. If you need extra power, this generator is equipped for parallel use with other sources, making it an easy choice for those who need that extra boost.

How Long Do Portable Generators Last?

Depending on the overall care and frequency of use, you can expect your generator to last anywhere between 10 and 20 years. This is significantly shorter than stationary generators, as portable generators often see more variety of use and wear.

Final Thoughts

A portable generator is a valuable investment that can assist you in a variety of situations. Every homeowner, vehicle owner, or frequent traveler should consider having a portable generator handy. The generators on this list offer you a competitive variety to choose from and are designed to meet your needs — from camping, emergency situations, everyday household use, and much more.

FAQs

What is the most reliable portable generator?

There are a variety of options to choose from on this list that we believe are the extremely reliable models on the market today. Some of our favorites include the Westinghouse brand products, as these also come with a competitive warranty and highly appreciated customer support.

What is the best brand for a portable generator?

This question is answered based on your specific needs. Overall, for the best portable generator, we think the Generac is the most widely appealing and powerful generator on the list, giving you the power you need for any situation.

How do I choose a portable generator?

Before choosing a portable generator, we recommend identifying your needs first and then doing market research to determine which brands are the most competitive for you.

What features should I look for in portable generators?

There are a variety of features that you should keep an eye out for when choosing your generator. These may include pricing, durability, footprint, fuel source, and overall wattage.