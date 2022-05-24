The Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers of 2022

Let's face it, battery-powered devices make life easier and much more convenient. That's why battery-powered lawn mowers have changed the game for lawn care. Electric lawn mowers are cordless, quiet, and have automated speed to adapt on the spot to any of your lawn care needs.

These machines come in handy for homeowners or commercial landscapers, but they're not one-size-fits-all. If you want your lawn to have the freshest cut in the neighborhood no matter its shape or size, we've got a breakdown of the 10 best electric lawn mowers that'll make that happen.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of lawn mowers to choose from, we narrowed down the best battery-powered lawn mowers based on overall quality by offering a variety of features and types so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for you. Here are the other main factors we took into account when selecting the best battery-powered lawn mower:

​ Price ​: We made sure to offer different options within a wide price range so you can find one that's of quality, yet affordable for you.

​Battery duration​: This depends on the size of your lawn. You'll want it to run for as long as possible so it doesn't die on you as you're mowing! Having to recharge the battery too often won't be very time-efficient. That being said, the models with longer battery durations will typically be more expensive.

​Weight of lawn mower​: Some of you may be looking for a model that's easy to carry, store, and move around from space to space. If that's the case, you'll need one that's lighter weight. Others, however, may need one that's heavier and more powerful so that it's more effective for extensive lawns.

​Strength of motor​: This will depend on the type of lawn you have. For large lawns with lots of hills, you'll likely need a more powerful motor. For more compact, flatter lawns, a smaller and less expensive motor should suffice.

Top 10 Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers

Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers Compared

​Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers​ ​Price​ ​Battery Voltage​ ​Battery Life​ ​Weight​ ​Shop Here​ ​Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Electric 21" Push Lawn Mower​ $449 82V 90 minutes 90 pounds Shop Now ​Greenworks 40V 14" Cordless Lawn Mower MO40B410​ $239 40V 45 minutes 33 pounds Shop Now ​WORX WG779 40V Power Share 4.0 Ah 14" Lawn Mower​ $269 40V ⅛ acre 29 pounds Shop Now ​Greenworks 40V 19" Cordless Lawn Mower 25223​ $339 40V 60 minutes 53 pounds Shop Now ​BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Lawn Mower, 16" (CM1640)​ $329 40V 30 minutes 38 pounds Shop Now ​YARD FORCE​ ​21" 163cc Briggs and Stratton Variable-Speed RWD Electric Start Walk Behind Mower​ $449 20V 0.5-1 acre 95 pounds Shop Now ​EGO 21" 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Self-Propelled Mower​ $369 56V 45 minutes 59.3 pounds Shop Now ​Makita XML07PT1 36V (18V X2) LXT Brushless 21" Commercial Lawn Mower​ $889 36V 0.5 acres 115 pounds Shop Now ​RYOBI 20" Battery Self-Propelled Lawn Mower ​ $359 40V 42 minutes 60 pounds Shop Now ​Toro 22" Cordless Battery Walk Behind Mower​ $629 60V 40 minutes 95 pounds Shop Now

Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Electric 21" Push Lawn Mower

PROS CONS 90-minute run time Expensive Seven cutting heights Only one battery charging unit Rapid charging Little assembly time Strong battery power Weather-resistant

If you're looking for an adaptable, powerful, and long-lasting electric mower to suit all of your lawn care needs, this Snapper XD 82V Cordless lawn mower will not disappoint. It has the most powerful battery of any on this list, meaning the longest runtime. In 90 minutes, you'll be able to thoroughly cover lawns of many sizes without needing to stop and recharge.

And, if you do need to recharge, the lawn mower comes with a rapid charger to get you back to your mowing in no time. The machine is also weather-resistant, so you're not restricted to the dry days to take care of your mowing — it will hold up against damp and thick grass, too.

Greenworks 40V 14" Cordless Lawn Mower MO40B410

PROS CONS Little assembly required Batteries aren’t long-lasting Cordless Blades can clog quickly Durable stamped steel deck Batteries charge quickly Turbo feature boosts drive Seven position height adjustment

The Greenworks 40V Cordless battery-powered lawn mower is a fairly standard option and falls in the middle of the spectrum as far as price, battery, weight, and common features. The electric lawn mower has a turbo feature that boosts drive when needed, which is a distinguishing factor. It doesn't require much setup once it arrives, and has seven positions of height adjustments — this makes it possible to cut tall grass down to any height that you'd like.

WORX WG779 40V Power Share 4.0 Ah 14" Lawn Mower

PROS CONS Dual-port battery charger No side discharge chute Lightweight Short battery life Quiet Uses Intellicut, a patented torque allowing the user to modify power based on need The small size makes it easy to store Easy to maneuver

The WORX 40V Power Share lawn mower is a reliable and convenient choice for those looking to take care of a small yard. This electric lawn mower won't be able to cover a large expanse of land, but it will excel in a smaller setting.

It's easy to store and carry around due to its light weight and small size. It's also quiet and has a dual-port battery charger for a quick recharge, just enough time to rehydrate and grab a snack mid-mow!

Greenworks 40V 19" Cordless Lawn Mower 25223

PROS CONS Lightweight The four-year warranty doesn’t apply to batteries; one-year battery warranty 60-minute runtime Not self-propelled Seven position height adjustment Quiet Automated speed-adjustment Easy to maneuver

The Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower has an above-average runtime for the range of battery-powered mowers on our list, making it a suitable option for mid- to large-sized lawns. It's incredibly lightweight, so it's a good choice for anyone who wants a little more accessibility built into their lawn mowing device.

This model has an automated speed adjustment, which makes the process of transitioning over hills and through thicker patches of grass easier to achieve. Its seven-position height adjustment capabilities will also be fitting for a wide range of users.

BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Lawn Mower, 16" (CM1640)

PROS CONS Extremely lightweight Short battery-powered riding mower Easy to move around Need to empty grass clipper bag often Super quiet No gas emissions Compact Adaptable to a wide range of yard conditions

If you're looking for a simple yet effective lawnmower for a small yard, this Black + Decker 40V Cordless Electric Mower has everything you'll need and more. The lightweight build of this machine distinguishes it from all other electric lawn mowers, as it falls on the low end of the spectrum at under 40 pounds.

This is the kind of lawn mower for someone who's responsible for mowing their lawn but has no interest in expending any more energy than they need in order to get the job done. It's quiet, easy to use, and requires no extensive time commitment or knowledge of yard work to use and get an aesthetically pleasing outcome.

YARD FORCE 21" 163cc Briggs and Stratton Variable-Speed RWD Electric Start Walk Behind Mower

PROS CONS Foldable for compact storage Small battery Quiet engine Not enough power to go over hills Big rear wheels for easy rolling Powerful engine Electric start is quick and convenient 75 starts from one charge

This electric start lawn mower makes for a quick and convenient transition into the electric lawn mower world. It's priced at mid-range compared to similar products and has a powerful engine that's ideal for a small- to mid-sized, relatively flat lawns.

Its battery doesn't stand up against other, more expensive machines, but if you don't need to mow anything too extensive, this model will be completely sufficient. And, the convenience of the quiet engine and compact storage will come in handy for tighter-packed neighborhoods where proximity to neighbors is a relevant factor in your purchasing decision.

EGO 21" 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Self-Propelled Mower

PROS CONS Product arrives assembled Does not include a battery or charger 45-minute runtime Not as long-lasting as other lawn mowers Bright LED headlights Weather-resistant construction Folds easily for compact storage Universal battery compatibility for convenience of using any battery for any tool Six different height settings

This cordless 56V lawn mower will come fully assembled straight to your door. It's a good option for the more basic user who's looking to prioritize ease of use and accessibility. The foldable feature for compact storage is unique and another advantage on the convenience front.

The bright LED headlights make it adaptable to nighttime conditions so you don't have to limit your mowing to daylight hours. Before purchasing, be sure to note that this lawn mower does not come with a battery, which is unusual for these machines. So you'll need to supplement the cost with an additional one for a battery and charger. However, the universal battery doesn't restrict you to solely using your purchase for this lawn mower.

Makita XML07PT1 36V (18V X2) LXT Brushless 21" Commercial Lawn Mower

PROS CONS Four bay battery system for double the run time Heavy No gas emissions The lack of a soft-grip handlebar makes it tougher to mow in hot weather Three-in-one design for mulching, bagging grass clippings, or side discharging High-quality wheels and handle make it easy to maneuver Quickly adjustable height Quiet

The Makita 36V lawn mower is a pricey but worthwhile investment if you're looking for a reliable and durable electric lawn mower. The four-bay battery system is a game-changer in terms of battery life as it literally brings double the power to this device, therefore doubling the lifespan of each fully-charged run.

It's a versatile machine that can perform in a range of conditions and yard sizes, and the height is super easy to adjust on a whim. With high-quality wheels and handles for easy maneuvering, this lawn mower can be used with ease as needed.

RYOBI 20" Battery Self-Propelled Lawn Mower at Home Depot

PROS CONS Three-in-one mulching, bagging, and side discharge capability May not hold its quality long-term Self-propelled rear-wheel drive The battery takes a long time to charge Cordless 6.0 Ah battery for extended run time Seven position height adjustment High-intensity LED headlights for night mowing

The battery durability of this electric lawn mower makes it an ideal option for larger lawns. The high-intensity LED headlights that are a part of the machine make it easy and safe to mow at night without wondering what you'll run into. Its seven-position height adjustment also makes it possible to cut your grass to any height you desire.

The RYOBI's three-in-one mulching, bagging, and side discharge capability makes it easier to cover a lot of ground at once. It uses less battery and makes it possible to get through a whole yard without needing to recharge.

Toro 22" Cordless Battery Walk Behind Mower

PROS CONS Two-year full mower warranty Electric-start button can be finicky Three-year full battery warranty The battery may not be sufficient for large lawns Adjustable settings for comfort and efficiency Variable speed motor for changes in the yard No gas smell Cordless

Since you never really know if a product is for you until you have it in front of you, the warranty that comes with this lawn mower is reassuring for just-in-case situations. The warranty guarantees two years of coverage on the mower and three years on the battery.

The Toro Walk-Behind mower has multiple adjustable features to deliver a lawn mowing experience that's user-specific. With no gas smell and a cordless advantage, it has all the essentials of a quality electric lawn mower.

What to Look for in a Battery-Powered Lawn Mower

When shopping for the best electric lawn mower, the battery power itself will be a large determinant based on the size of your lawn. For smaller, residential homes, the cheaper options might be sufficient as the battery won't need to last as long as it would for a landscaper or multiple-acre sized lawn.

The noise is also a significant factor in an electric lawn mower purchase — a gas mower is going to be louder than any electric mower will be. And, the typical maintenance needed for your prospective lawn mower is worth considering, too, so you can better anticipate potential costs.

How Long Do Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers Last?

The average lifespan of a battery-powered electric lawn mower is about eight years, whereas the battery itself should last around five years. A good way to remember the overall lifespan is: Rechargeable batteries lose about 5% of their charge capacity each year.

To keep your machine and batteries fresh for longer, sharpen the blades once a year and avoid mowing wet grass. It will also help to give your batteries a charge every two months, even if they're in storage, and to store them between 32 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Final Thoughts

An electric lawn mower can be helpful for anyone looking to switch to a simpler, quieter, and more user-friendly lawn mower. Starting up battery-powered lawn mowers will often be with the push of a button, rather than pulling on a cord with force until you get it to successfully turn over.

All in all, in more closely-packed neighborhoods, the smaller nature of these lawnmowers will be advantageous as storing will require less room. It will also diminish the potential disturbance to neighbors who might otherwise be bothered by the noise or smell that gas mowers create. So, if you're looking to upgrade from a gas lawn mower to something with more power, or you're looking to decrease your overall workload, a battery-powered mower just may be the ticket.

FAQs

What types of battery-powered lawn mowers are there?

Battery-powered lawn mowers use either lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries, will come as either push mower or self-propelled, and will usually give the option of either mulching or bagging grass clippings.

What is the highest quality battery-powered lawn mower?

The Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Electric 21" Push Lawn Mower is the highest-quality option we have to share. Its battery power is unparalleled, its durability allows users to use it in a vast range of conditions, and it runs for up to 90 minutes per charge.

How to choose a battery-powered lawn mower?

Depending on what your priorities are for your lawn mower, looking into battery life, battery power, weight, and price should all be important factors in your decision. If you're only looking to cover a smaller plot of land, you should be fine with a smaller and less expensive motor.

Are battery-powered lawn mowers worth the money?

Battery-powered lawn mowers are typically only slightly more expensive than a traditional gas mower and can be well worth the investment as the energy required to recharge the batteries will be less than buying gas.

What features to look out for in battery-powered lawn mowers?