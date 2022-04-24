Use a Sponge Mop to Clean Outside Windows

This easy DIY window washing method and cleaning solution is one of the best ways to get grime and buildup off of the outside of your dirty windows and leave them streak-free. By using an inexpensive sponge mop, you can reach the tops of your exterior windows with ease, and the sponge helps clean the corners too. The dish liquid helps break up dirt and debris with ease, and the vinegar will help give your glass windows a streak-free shine. No hard water stains here. (This is the only glass cleaner you'll need!)