Gone are the days when cleaning your walls meant that you had to drag out a ladder and wash them by hand. You can cut your cleaning time and work in half with this DIY cleaning solution to spin mop your walls and get them super clean with ease. (Spin mopping your walls has been taking TikTok by storm!) This tutorial is not just to clean walls: it will also work to combat grime, marks, scuffs, and dirt buildup on doors, cabinets, and baseboards, and will leave your house smelling amazing. When you need to wash walls (from high traffic areas to those inconspicuous areas), you'll love this DIY wall cleaning solution.