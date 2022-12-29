How to Use a Ziploc Bag and Water to De-Ice Your Car Windows

There's nothing worse than heading to your car, only to realize that the windows are iced over. It can be a serious nuisance, especially if you're in a rush for work or school.

One common solution is to use a de-icer spray, which is available at hardware and auto part stores. But if you're looking for a cheaper option, you might want to try a resealable bag hack instead.

Shared by @maddykate01 on TikTok, the trick involves filling a Ziploc bag with lukewarm water, then swiping it across your windows. The lukewarm temperature of the water will defrost your windows in seconds.

Some TikTok users argued that you can simply pour lukewarm water over your windows. This is certainly one option, but it can be frustrating to carry large amounts of water to and from your car — especially if you need to do it multiple times or your driveway is icy.

On the flipside, pouring warm water on your windows will help you skip the plastic bags. Personally, we like the idea of saving clean Ziploc bags from other purposes and reusing them for this hack.

In either case, you'll want to make sure the water is ‌lukewarm‌, not boiling. Otherwise, the very hot water can make your windows crack or chip due to the extreme temperature difference.

Additionally, this hack might not work if you're dealing with super low temperatures. As some people mentioned in the comments, in some parts of the country, the windows simply refreeze!

Other ways to quickly defrost your car windows:

According to auto glass company Safelite, you can make a homemade de-icer spray for your windows. Simply mix two parts rubbing alcohol and one part water in a spray bottle, then spritz the mixture on your windows. Next, turn on your windshield wipers. This approach is not only cheaper than commercial de-icer, but perfect for those surprise snowstorms too.