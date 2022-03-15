10 Toys My Child Doesn't Need But Whatever

By Leonora Epstein March 15, 2022
If parenthood has taught me anything, it's that you will spend stupid amounts of money on incredibly useless things. Why? Because kids'/baby companies have figured out how to prey on parents' wallets by making the cutest shit. So now I continually spend my days filling up carts on various websites with toys, teethers, and snuggly things that make me squee. Here's some stuff you definitely don't need:

Liewood Silicone Cupcakes, $27

These teething-friendly cupcakes ... is it weird that I want to put one into my adult mouth?

Tender Leaf Toys Babyccino Maker, $54.99

Might as well get them started on a bankrupting habit at a young age, right?

Little Dutch Stroller Activity Book, $23.99

My justification: This is a precursor to ​Moby Dick​, right?

Moonie Organic Humming Bear, $85

It's a huggable nightlight and sound machine in one! Choose from white noise, heartbeat, lullaby, and others. And bonus: The "cry detector" will restart your selected noise if baby starts fussing.

Konges Slojd Stacking Pear, $58

I'll never stop Scandifying my nursery, $58 at a time.

Liewood Soft Cotton Toy, $29

This lovey looks slightly worn-in, which somehow makes it even more adorable?

Konges Slojd Baby Mirror, $37

$37 for a teeny-tiny mirror? Worth it.

Caldwell the Crab, $40

His name is Caldwell. CALDWELL!

Konges Slojd Activity Ring, $37

Three new friends! Endless opportunities to give them cute names.

Little Dutch Rainbow Abacus, $21.99

Take my money, please.

