10 Toys My Child Doesn't Need But Whatever

If parenthood has taught me anything, it's that you will spend stupid amounts of money on incredibly useless things. Why? Because kids'/baby companies have figured out how to prey on parents' wallets by making the cutest shit. So now I continually spend my days filling up carts on various websites with toys, teethers, and snuggly things that make me squee. Here's some stuff you definitely don't need:

These teething-friendly cupcakes ... is it weird that I want to put one into my adult mouth?

Might as well get them started on a bankrupting habit at a young age, right?

My justification: This is a precursor to ​Moby Dick​, right?

It's a huggable nightlight and sound machine in one! Choose from white noise, heartbeat, lullaby, and others. And bonus: The "cry detector" will restart your selected noise if baby starts fussing.

I'll never stop Scandifying my nursery, $58 at a time.

This lovey looks slightly worn-in, which somehow makes it even more adorable?

$37 for a teeny-tiny mirror? Worth it.

His name is Caldwell. CALDWELL!

Three new friends! Endless opportunities to give them cute names.

Take my money, please.