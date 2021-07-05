These Flower Cat Trees Are the Cutest Things We've Ever Seen

Whether you're a cat lover or a dog lover, you simply can't deny that these flower cat trees are the cutest. We discovered them thanks to @ciaraturnerart on Twitter and now, we are never looking back.

Created by KBSPETS on Etsy, the cat trees are handmade in Los Angeles, and some of them even feature real tree branches (perfect for the feline who loves the outdoors). Depending on which tree you purchase, your cat also has the potential to sleep on the plush surfaces, scratch or climb the natural sisal hemp rope, and play with the dangling or springy plush or pom-pom toys on the tree.

The cat trees come in different shapes, sizes, and colors, which include different shades of pink, brown, red, and white. If you're looking for the specific color shown in @ciaraturnerart's tweet, it can be found here for at least $89.99.

If you really want to spoil your furry friend, you can get them the XL cat tree for $279.89. It has three perches, two scratch posts, one hideaway, and two dangling pom-pom balls for them to play with. What cat wouldn't love this?

Heck, even if you don't have a cat, this adorable tree might serve as encouragement for you to adopt one from your local shelter.