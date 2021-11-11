4 Decor Tips to Elevate Any White Elephant Gift Exchange

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

White elephant get-togethers are known for their off-the-wall gifts and overall shenanigans during the holidays—that's kind of the whole point of the night (unless our families were doing it wrong).

This year, make sure your party decor matches the happy vibes of the night without adding stress to your hosting plate. Tip number one? Create a signature white-elephant cocktail that fits the mood—tapping the fresh botanicals of Bombay Sapphire to give it a delicious-and-elevated boost.

You've got the drink on lock (full recipe below!), now are you ready to outfit the rest of your gift exchange? Keep scrolling for more crowd-pleasing tips, as well as all the decor pieces you need to round out this year's most memorable holiday party.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Blood Orange Bombay & Tonic

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

1.5 oz Martini and Rossi Fiero

3 oz premium tonic water

2 oz orange juice

Fill a balloon glass with ice. Add Bombay, tonic, orange juice, Martini and Rossi Fiero, and stir well. Garnish with an orange wheel, and enjoy.

Image Credit: Society6

1. Get creative with your wrapping paper

It's easy to stuff your gift into a bag and call it a day — especially when it's a low-stakes white-elephant party. But, we're going for an elevated vibe this year, so choose from one of these (or all) minimal wrapping paper options from Society6 that'll without-a-doubt make guests choose your gift first. (Get ready to steal it back, though, so you can save the paper for next year.)

Image Credit: Crate & Barrel

2. Bring out the serving stops

Nothing says grown-up white elephant party like making the switch from beaten-up dish ware to dedicated holiday-ready serving essentials. From a gin goblet for your guests to sip their signature drinks out of to an extremely classy bowl and serving tray combo, the snack and drink table just got a major upgrade.

Image Credit: Crate & Barrel

3. Get festive with the finishing touches

Seasonal decor can get a bad rap for coming off tacky, but that doesn't mean you should shy away from cute-and-classy decor pieces — like these fun prints, mini trees, and classic ornaments — that liven up any festive gathering space.