Our 6 Favorite Hunker Design Club Discussions of 2021

Whether you're looking for inspiration on updating an old, stuffy living room or you're seeking bookshelf decor ideas, our Design Club members love to share their smart solutions. Here are some of our favorite Club convos from 2021:

1. "What are the best light-blocking shades?"

Morgan, who has a newborn and also gets migraines, asked about a small window that lets in lots of light: "The sun beams through here from the hours of 4-7 p.m. and burns my eyeballs out during an attack. Any ideas on maybe shutters, roll shades, or Roman shades that would block light?"

Club members offered plenty of ideas, from bamboo roll shades to interior shutters, which can open and close partly or entirely, depending on how much sunlight you'd like to let in. Other suggestions included DIY window film, which will still let in some light but protects from UV Rays and prevents the room from getting too hot.

2. "How do I spruce up a dull, narrow hallway?"

Back in July, Gina, Hunker's director of audience development, wrote, "I could use a little help with this challenging space. We moved into our condo a few months ago and are just now getting around to thinking about how to decorate this entry hallway between our door and the living room. Any ideas on artwork that will brighten things up and take up some of this blank wall space? The walkway is unfortunately too narrow for a shelf or anything that would stick out even a few inches from the wall."

Of course, Design Club members had plenty of amazing ideas. If you also have a boring, narrow hallway, here are some of their best suggestions:

"A wall mural could be a fun way to brighten it up without losing any space — printouts that are applied like peel and stick wallpaper."

"I would change out the door hardware to a nicer set, and install really nice ceiling lights. That will brighten up the hallway and not have it look like a dungeon. Light can dramatically change any space."

"What about a living wall — or hanging some succulents? There are very cool-looking wall planters depending on your style."

"Could you put the shelves up higher and have drooping plants, like pothos or other vines, hanging down?

"You could color block paint an area of each wall. Use blue tape to create a frame in which to paint each wall, then use the tape to create areas for each color."

"Floor to almost ceiling mirrors!"

3. "Should I paint my front door?"

Veronica asked the Hunker Design Club members a great question: "Anyone have suggestions on a color to paint my front door?" Her home was painted dark blue and white. The answers were surprising, proving that the color-loving front door trend of 2021 is very much alive and well.

The top color suggested? Yellow! Other colors mentioned included tangerine and coral. When in doubt, go bold! Another member suggested, "If you go with a paint color, continue that color in and on porch pots and flowers, with maybe a small chair." We love the idea of turning your front porch into a space with purpose and personality.

4. "What should I do with this small, empty corner?"

Design Club member and Hunker's Senior Social Media Specialist Elise posted a photo of an empty living room corner (by a window) and asked a question we've all likely thought about at some point: "I'm not sure what to do with this corner; right now it's just a spot for my plants. It's not very big, so I'm thinking maybe some shelves with more plants? Open to any ideas!"

Of course, members swooped in with some brilliant ideas, including stacking wooden crates on their sides to fill with plants, a reading nook with a chair, floating shelves, and a basket collage wall (a great way to jazz up your space) next to a cozy chair and a plant stand.

5. "How can I easily revamp a new space without changing it too much?"

In April, Design Club member Liz asked, "I'm curious what the general consensus is: When is it too soon to 'revamp' a space in a new home?" Liz continued to explain that they'd just moved into their home two years ago and that their husband was not a fan of change. Posting a picture of a bathroom in need of some love, the group chimed in with some excellent responses, aligning with Liz's desire to make decor updates ... without changing ​too​ much too soon.

Some of the best suggestions revolved around making aesthetic changes rather than renovating or changing the entire room:

"You can paint the walls, or paint the cabinet a vibrant color, or just add very colorful accessories, and make sure to change the mirror, something larger."

"New artwork can change things without the 'remodel' tag on it. In short, there are lots of ways to make changes that don't require a lot."

"Paint in a lighter color would help, as would a larger picture over the toilet and a larger mirror. Add a plant and some colorful rug/towels."

"Add two nice-sized baskets for storage under the sink."



"I would recommend painting three walls a lighter color and doing a peel-and-stick wallpaper with some pattern — from floor to ceiling on the vanity wall. That would look amazing and will make your mirror and frame and fixture pop! Get a fun rug with a pop of color."

Amazing ideas! Need some easy, low-maintenance ways to give a drab bathroom a little love? These Hunker Design Club members know their stuff.

6. "What would be your dream kitchen style?"

Elise asked the members a tough question in June: If they could choose their dream kitchen style, what would it be? The options included:

Can you guess which was most popular? Interestingly, it was a bit all over the place, with most votes for modern, followed by the second runners-up: farmhouse, traditional, and minimalist. Art deco and boho were the least popular, while some voters added that they'd go for an eclectic mashup of styles. What sort of kitchen would ​you​ choose?

Have ideas and questions about design and decor? Join the Hunker Design Club here.