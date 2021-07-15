13 Beautifully Tricked-Out Airstreams Seen on Instagram

You ever find yourself down a wormhole on Instagram and you just can't stop? This is what happened to us when we started seeing some amazing airstream trailer designs. Some of these are so seriously stylish they come with all the comforts of home and more. Here are 13 beautifully tricked-out airstreams we spotted that are giving us a real case of wanderlust.

1. This trailer went full on farmhouse with its decor and we couldn't like it more. In a design by Flagstaff Airstream, we're feeling like this might be the perfect vacation home that is super homey, yes?

2. A soft pink sectional and bright modern surroundings spotted on The Modern Caravan is so easy breezy and inviting, we're ready to move in. Peep the wood flooring and cabinets and those chic sconces.

3. We love this cozy look by Landon McAfee in his trailer he calls Dolly the Airstream. The boho chic vibes are speaking to us. We love that he has plants inside, too. Talk about home sweet home.

4. Endlessly cute and cheerful, the use of color in this design by Mr. Kate is big on charm. The mural has a desert vista feel reflecting all the journeys someone could take in this totally cool trailer.

5. Super chic wallpaper and flea market finds turn this trailer decorated by Katie Cleary into a cozy chic space. We're also loving that vintage-style mini refrigerator. The pooch snoozing inside probably couldn't agree more.

6. The white interior with blue couch in this airstream decor by Lynne and Tristan Knowlton is a lovely coastal look you don't expect to see inside a trailer. We're imaging spending some time at the shore in this beauty.

7. Desert vibes elevate this beautiful restoration by Our Tiny Wander. We love the clean modern look of the kitchen and seating area so much, it's easy to forget you're inside an airstream.

8. At first this looked like an optical illusion of sorts, but this bathtub (for two) is inside a vintage airstream at the Shady Dell trailer court in Bisbee, Arizona. We are in love with the retro look with its pink tub and checkered floors.

9. We're liking how this airstream went a little fancier with this dark gray cushioned dinette and accent pillows. Steady Streamin' Cashios created a beautiful spot to have an intimate dinner for two or more while looking out at all the gorgeous natural surroundings.

10. Natural wood floors and accents create an exceptionally stylish airstream interior by Fletcher and Finn. The level of decor here is seriously beyond most homes and we're so here for it. So, when can we move in for real?

11. This 1974 Airstream Sovereign has been reimagined as the chicest of chic by Dan and Lisa, the couple behind tin RV renovation, who have done all the work themselves (did we mention they also have five young kids?). The plywood kitchen is super cool especially because it's so clutter-free and simple. Deep exhale.

12. There's even tricked out airstreams for the minimalists out there. Check out this sleek dining nook by Kristin Riccio. This 1964 Airstream Bambi II is now a high tech office space and travel home that in a former life traveled the world.

13. Talk about all the comforts of home and then some. This couple from Montana named their airstream June. Did we mention how much we love that people name their trailers? We Named Her June created the coziest space to snuggle up inside what is actually their full-time home.