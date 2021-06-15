14 Sexy, Charming Pantry Looks Seen on Instagram

Who doesn't love a well-appointed pantry? While scrolling for organizing inspo on the gram, we are constantly delighted to see how truly pretty a pantry can be. From curated open shelves to charming vintage cupboards, we can't get enough of these crush-worthy inspiring spots to store sundries and spices.

1. These pretty rose cabinets caught our eye instantly. How great is this design by Neptune Home? Everything is placed so perfectly, you may be tempted to keep those cabinet doors open. You're already mentally reorganizing your own, aren't you?

2. This dove gray pantry by deVOL is so elegantly arranged, just looking at it puts us in a peaceful state of mind. From the shiplap interior to the brass finishes on the shelf rails and pulls, great decor is all in the details.

3. Oftentimes we think of pantries as closet-like spaces we can step into. But an oversized cupboard — like this gorgeous deep blue pantry in Caroline Hassett's Ireland home — has such a timeless look, we're dreaming of living in a rustic Irish farmhouse ourselves.

4. Athena Calderone's coffee station/pantry combo in her stunning kitchen reminds us of how important daily rituals are. It's also inspiring us with its gorgeous natural wood finish interior and marble backsplash.

5. The kitchen in Amber Virdee-Michaelis' Cotwolds home is overflowing with vintage charm. Don't have the cupboard or closet space for a pantry? Why not make one from a set of shelves and add some house plants for a truly dreamy look? The cat definitely approves.

6. This eclectic kitchen in the English countryside by Neptune Home has a doorless pantry for easy access. White porcelain tile line its interior for a striking contrast to that quirky pink wallpaper. Yes, those are peacocks you're seeing and we're here for it.

7. We spotted this gorgeous pantry nook on Novus Interiors and instantly fell in love with its arched entry and rustic door. It's definitely giving us charming villa in the south of France vibes where we'd want to spend a whole summer.

8. We like a pantry right smack in the middle of all the action. With a design by Neptune Home, this 1855 former school house in the English countryside is overflowing with charm. Fancy a cup of tea?

9. There's no rule that says a pantry has to be hidden behind cabinet doors, right? This fresh look styled by Bettina Brent keeps everything out in the open. We always love the simplicity of clear containers with handwritten labeling.

10.This sleek white kitchen in Australia has the pantry of our dreams by Ky Drury. The walk-in has exposed timber shelving set against a dark gray interior. Hello, can we live here?

11. Simplicity like this white cupboard built by RH Joinery Ltd has us swooning. Beautiful craftsmanship and a well-laid interior come together to make a striking addition to any farmhouse kitchen.

12. We are seriously infatuated with this glass door pantry in a design by Styling By Denice in Sweden. The industrial style panes are an unexpected twist in this airy white kitchen. How cool is it they put mood lighting inside too?