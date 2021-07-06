9 Etsy Finds for a Magical Outdoor Wedding

Something about an outdoor wedding just makes for a magical event. And if you're planning on gathering friends and family (safely) some time in the future, there's probably plenty on your to-do list. If you often spend time shopping on Etsy, we've got a useful tip for you: You can find some great outdoor wedding essentials on the site, too.

Look no further — we've got a few suggestions on what to buy on Etsy for your outdoor nuptials.

Keep a rustic vibe going with these wood slices that you can decorate as you see fit.

While it might look sparse at first glance, you can outfit this wedding arch with any number of foliage and flowers for a photo-ready look

Make sure your guests know where to go thanks to this chic, outdoorsy sign.

If you want something less traditional, opt for a wedding arch like this hexagonal find.

Don't forget about lighting options, especially when the sun starts to set! These string lights measure 25 feet and you can always use them in an outdoor space/balcony later on.

If you know it'll be warm out during the ceremony, make sure your guests get a little help. These fans pull double duty, by letting you include info on the wedding, or a thank you message, in addition to keeping your attendees cool.

For a simple but sweet centerpiece, consider these wood lantern candle holders. And bonus tip: You can always use flame-less, battery-powered tea lights.

This might seem like a silly purchase, but if you ​know​ the mosquitoes will be out, bug spray can make your guests feel more comfortable. You could even do it yourself and fill spray bottles, then attach custom labels with your wedding info or a sweet message.

These delightful succulents make for lovely table decor — and your guests can take them home after the party.