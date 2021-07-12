The Best Wedding Decor You Can Buy on Amazon

It's no surprise that weddings cost a ton of money — between buying multiple outfits for all of the events, reserving the venue, and providing enough food and drinks for all of your guests, it can quickly snowball into a massive bill.

While most of the aforementioned planning is made up of non-negotiables, there are a few places to save — starting with decor. We rounded up the best wedding decor on Amazon so that you can spend less time stressing about money and more time enjoying your special day.

You don't need to spend big money on a sign you'll never get to use again. This Mr. and Mrs. sign is perfect for a photobooth, the cake table, or to welcome guests to the reception area. While we might recommend something a little more personalized for the main centerpiece, this classic wedding decor will be perfect for smaller spaces needing a little more festivity.

Do you want the Anthropologie style candles without spending the Anthropologie money? These candleholders give off good light and hue, and a set of 12 costs just under $20.

There's a time and place for real flowers, and decorating a photobooth wall, door, or archway is not that. Amazon buyers have used these artificial, long-hanging flowers to create beautiful arch displays and photo booth backdrops.

For rustic, barn-inspired decor, these well-reviewed Mason jar wall sconces are a no-brainer. They come adhered to a wood board and are decorated with string lights and flowers — in other words, they're perfect for adding romance to a barn wedding.

These simple but elegant table runners are 10-feet long, come in six colors, and are just over $12 per runner. Plus, with 4,917 ratings on Amazon, they are top rated at 4.7 stars.

Get married under the floral, romantic arch of your dreams with the help of this kit that comes in just under $100. It includes two floral arrangements and one fabric drape and you can choose from 11 different colors and flower pairings. Check out the reviews to get inspiration from buyers who used it (and raved about it with 4.8 stars).

This eucalyptus garland can be used as a table runner, backdrop, or as the final touch of your archway. At 6.56 feet, you can run it down the center of your head table or cut it into smaller sections to create wreaths for photo booths, blank spaces, and more.

String lights have become a wedding staple — they're romantic, ethereal, and offer just the right amount of light — but the number of options can make finding the right ones tricky. This set of curtain string lights has received 58,904 reviews and 4.7 out of five stars.

For rustic, outdoor (or just outdoor-inspired) weddings, you'll want to get these tree bark coasters. They act as the final touch to centerpieces, tying the rustic theme into your table decor simply by placing these under floral arrangements and candles.

You could pay to get personalized napkins, but is splurging on something that will be used to wipe your guests' mouths be worth it? For napkins that mark the occasion but stay in budget, try these Mr. and Mrs. cocktail and dessert napkins that are just $13.99 for a set of 100.

Wedding hashtags have become increasingly popular — they are a great way to look back on your day through the eyes of your friends and family all without it taking up space on your phone and computer. These simple cards can be placed throughout the reception venue to remind guests how to denote the wedding photos.

If you're looking for an alternative to the traditional guest book, try this drop-top frame from Amazon. For less than $50, you get a rustic drop-top frame and box of 80 wooden hearts. Guests can sign and write notes on the hearts and drop them into the frame which, because the finished product is incredibly cute, you might feel more inclined to display than a guest book.