12 Wedding Essentials You Can Find at IKEA

Whether you're planning a Zoom wedding or looking forward to a (safe) IRL gathering in the future, there's always plenty to plan. But if you're interested in budget-friendly finds, we're here to convince you that IKEA might actually have some of the things you need.

Advertisement

Yes, the Swedish retailer is known for affordable furniture and decor. But a few of their items could also pull double-duty during your special celebration. Your wallet will thank you later.

Check out some of our suggestions below for wedding essentials you can find at IKEA.

This 118-by-79 inch canopy could work wonders for an outdoor wedding. It's machine washable and you can keep it for future outdoor gatherings.

We've seen lots of dried florals in decor lately, and they can definitely work for special events, too. Use these lovely stems to elevate your party and then add them to a room that needs a little extra something.

Love the idea of tea lights twinkling during your special day? Thankfully, IKEA has a 100-pack that will make your tablescape that much more magical.

Advertisement

Grab a few tea light holders, too, while you're at it. These finds are affordable but classy.

If you're thinking of renting linens, consider actually buying a runner or two so you can re-use it after the party.

Why not buy, and keep, the special champagne coupes from your celebration?

If you want an even more fancy look, these fluted gems are a great idea.

Advertisement

This table decoration can double as chic storage for your accessories later on.

Again, you can definitely find some classic and budget-friendly linens to use. This tablecloth is a cotton and linen blend with a "matte luster."

If you want something a little more eye-catching than your average tea light holder, these will do the trick.

Here's another bunch of dried stems we are bookmarking.

Finally, grab a pegboard with letters like this one to share your wedding hashtag or drink menu.