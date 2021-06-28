Summer Sprucing Is the New Spring Cleaning—Here’s What You Need to Pull It Off

Everyone's heard of spring cleaning and making space for fresh, new things the season has in store. But have you gotten started on your summer sprucing — aka, getting your space spiffed up for welcoming people back into your home?

If not, don't worry. We already selected eight summer-sprucing home essentials from Walmart that'll help you turn your space into a fresh, warm-weather oasis without sacrificing your current design style.

Set the sunshine tone of your space with this bright area rug that that was made for indoors or outdoors, which means it can handle ​all​ the wear and tear.

Forget hiring a carpet cleaner — just spiff up any of your rugs or furniture with your new BFF, this handy little gadget that removes stains and comes with an easy-to-use refillable water tank.

Keep it light and airy with these 100 percent cotton throws, which provide the perfect mild dash-of-color (and comfort!) for any couch or lounge chair. Psst: One-off stains don't stand a chance with your spot-cleaner machine.

To really go all out, try this all-in-one multi-surface vacuum that'll make the actual tidying-up part of your summer cleaning a total breeze. Yes, it truly does wash and vacuum your floors at the same time.

Need a signature summertime scent? We got you. This sweet and refreshing candle is infused with frosted lemon slices and accents of zesty lemon sugar to add delicious scent to the air the instant you light it.

Speaking of the air, give yours a summer-cleaning upgrade with this air purifier, which includes a HEPA filter to help remove contaminants and not-so-great smells alike.

Brighten up your home from top to bottom (literally) with this hanging planter that immediately injects a feeling of effortless summer coolness. Plus, plants are another, aesthetically pleasing way to clean the air in your home.

Last up on your summer-sprucing list? These hand towels that you can add to your kitchen, bathroom, or even your cleaning kit to boost the cute summertime atmosphere all around your space. Whether used for dishes or hands, they're the final (cheery) landing place on your journey to a totally spruced-up space.