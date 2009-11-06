How to Remove Bile Stains From Carpet

Things You'll Need
Spoon or spatula
Cool water
Sponge
1/2 cup table salt
Bucket
Dry towels
Clear-colored dish soap (optional)
Baking soda
Vacuum cleaner
Bile is a yellowish-green substance produced by the liver. It is sometimes found in vomit from people or animals. If you have children or own a pet, chances are you will at some point see bile, perhaps on the carpet. Although bile stains on carpet may look impossible to remove, by following the proper measures you can remove bile stains without anyone ever knowing they were there.
Step 1
Remove the bile from the carpet by using a spatula or spoon to scoop it up. Do this very gently so that you do not spread it to other areas of the carpet.
Step 2
Blot the bile stain with cool water and a sponge. Let the cool water soak into the stain for about 30 minutes. Do not use hot water on the stain. This will only further set in the stain.
Step 3
Pour 1/2 cup of table salt into a bucket with 2 quarts of cool water. Combine the salt and water thoroughly until the salt has dissolved.
Step 4
Blot the bile stain again, this time using a sponge and the salt water mixture. Follow up by blotting the stain with a dry towel.
Step 5
Continue blotting the stain with the salt water mixture and then a dry towel until the bile stain is removed.
Step 6
Let the carpet dry completely. If the stain is still there, repeat the process again. Add a teaspoon of a clear-colored dish soap to the bucket of salt water to aid in removing the stain. Be mindful that dish soap may discolor the carpet, even if it is clear.
Step 7
Sprinkle baking soda on the area to remove any residual effects of the stain. Allow the baking soda to set on the stain for several hours.
Step 8
Vacuum up the baking soda from the carpet. This will not only aid in lifting any leftover debris from the stain but will also freshen up the smell of the carpet.
Step 9
Blot the stained area once again with a clean, dry towel. Continue blotting until no more bile is coming up onto the towel.