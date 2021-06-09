This USPS Hack Lets You Schedule Free Package Pickups

No one likes to wait in line at the post office — and having to schedule time in the middle of your day to do so can be frustrating. But, did you know that you can completely bypass this item on your to-do list?

Advertisement

Thanks to the Package Pickup service, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will pick up your packages for FREE. All you have to do is prepare your package with a prepaid label (which you can do here), schedule a day for pickup, and then leave your package out in the location you specified for your mail delivery person to grab on the designated day. They'll simply pick it up during their normal route.

According to the USPS, there is no limit to the number of packages that can be left out for pickup, but there are weight, size, and hazardous material limits. You can even duplicate a previous request and schedule your pickup up to one year in advance (though you might want to set a reminder if you do this). Also, this service is available for most zip codes nationwide, so make sure to check that it's operating in your area here.

If, on the other hand, you're in a bit of a hurry, you can also partake in the USPS Pickup on Demand service, which allows you to schedule a pickup on a certain date ​and​ during a specific timeframe. However, a fee will be charged per trip (though not per the number of packages you have). You can schedule that here.

This is one of those life hacks we will never forget.