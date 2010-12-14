How to Get Keys for a Honeywell Safe

Image Credit: CatEyePerspective/iStock/GettyImages

You've lost the keys to your Honeywell safe, and now you need new ones. Don't worry — it happens. Folks lose keys in all kinds of ways all the time, so Honeywell and other safe manufacturers all have processes in place to get you some shiny new keys.

Foreign purchasers have a few more hurdles to jump through, but it's all doable. Of course, Honeywell makes a popular line of electronic safes too, and sometimes, resetting the safe is simpler than ordering new keys.

Finer Points of Key Replacement

Honeywell lacks clarity in its owner manuals as to what constitutes "foreign," since Canada and the United States are both grouped in the same key-replacement fee amount ($12 USD) and are handled through the same Honeywell call center (toll free, 1-877-354-5457, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST).

Presumably, "foreign purchases" means Australia and Germany, the only other nations it includes in its key replacement guidelines. For Australia and Germany, the user manuals include those nations' respective phone numbers and access times.

Wherever you are, you're probably best off calling the customer service departments rather than emailing. That way, you can pay by credit card over the phone for speedier resolution. Of course, you can send a money order or check through the mail, but delays may be considerable in waiting for receipt of payment before you are mailed the keys.

Proving You Own Your Safe

Proving you're the owner of your safe can seem burdensome, but some argue that having a key-opened safe is more secure than an easily reprogrammed electronic digital safe. Ideally, you'll have your original receipt showing your purchase, which should include the purchase date, the retailer's name, and a description (name, SKU, model, etc.) of the product. You may also be required to send a photograph of your identification, such as a passport, drivers' license, or "regular I.D.," as Honeywell describes it. The call center will have a list of additional I.D. it can accept.

If you don't have your purchase receipt, there's the option to fill out what Honeywell calls a "product verification" form. You'll need to write or call for a copy of this form. If it's like other companies, the product verification form may need a notary seal via a notary public. This is another expense, but the cost of having a document notarized varies widely depending on your county and state.

Identifying Your Honeywell Safe Model

On the lower right-hand side of your safe, you'll see the safe identification tag. This is typically a 16-character code that begins with two letters and then four groups of four digits, such as LP0000 1111 2222 3333. Do not remove this tag; simply jot down the letter/number combination. Next, you'll need the key number. Luckily, this four-digit number is engraved into the metal collar wrapped around the safe's keyhole.

Information Needed When Ordering

Make life simpler for yourself before calling the Honeywell customer service team by having all your information handy. Obviously, your full name and shipping address will be needed as well as an email address and the best phone number to contact you. You'll be asked for the best time to contact you if you're leaving a message.

For the safe itself, you'll need to know the model number as well as the safe identification number. Along with the lock's key number, you'll need to specify how many keys you'd like. At $12 per key, it's probably wise to order a couple extra.

If you have a filing cabinet with a file for your safe's purchase information, that's a smart place to keep a spare key so you can avoid this issue in the future. Tape it to the file folder so it doesn't fall out by accident. Whatever you do, don't store your spares inside the safe.