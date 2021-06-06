13 IKEA Spa Bathroom Finds Under $15

Who doesn't want their bathroom to feel like a spa where they can go to relax and pamper themselves? To help you in this quest, we searched through IKEA's products for spa bathroom finds that are sure to make you feel at ease whenever you're in the bathroom. Read on for our 13 selections.

Inspired by the Hamam towels used in Turkish baths, this cotton towel looks as soft and luxurious as can be.

Nothing feels more lavish than having a towel for your hair that's separate from your body towel. This is especially the case because this wrap is meant to be gentler on your hair.

This soft microfiber mat is a must-have for any spa space.

Speaking of soft, you can't go without a clean white washcloth made of combed cotton.

These slippers are sure to keep your feet nice and cozy. You could even use them solely as bathroom slippers, so they feel more special.

When it comes to creating a spa bathroom, you can't go wrong with natural wood elements like this soap dispenser.

Rather than keeping your bathroom products in packaging that doesn't match, store them in this elegant jar set.

These natural hooks will keep the earthy, "in nature" theme going.

This gold table mirror is less industrial and more elegant — perfect for a soothing bathroom setting.

This seagrass basket is ideal for displaying fluffy towels.

It wouldn't be a spa bathroom without a scented candle that smells like vanilla and coconuts.

You can use this tray for all your trinkets or for serving yourself a cup of tea during a soothing bath.

To truly set the mood, consider hanging up these fairy lights, which will provide you with a lovely glow.