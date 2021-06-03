6 Brilliant Budget-Friendly Ways to Revamp Your Apartment on Amazon

Looking for a little design overhaul without the high price tag? Enter Amazon's Style Host Katie Sands, queen of budget-friendly tips for anything and everything home decor.

It's not always easy decorating a spot that isn't your forever home — especially when you're trying to strike the right balance between curating a special space and saving up for a more permanent residence. Sands finds a happy medium by utilizing a furniture subscription. This allows her to easily keep what she loves and swap out what she doesn't. She also prioritizes organization, "so you won't be consistently buying items you already own," and adds personal items as decor to save money while also "turn[ing] your house into a home full of stories."

But the expert advice doesn't stop there. Below are Sands' top picks to spruce up your space while getting the most bang for your buck.

"Tile a (removable) backsplash to upgrade your kitchen."

"Swap your switch plates. The originals can be stored somewhere safe until your lease is up."

"Disguise a heinous countertop with marble contact paper as a readymade fix for hiding an older-looking island."

"Try command hooks, strips, and tapes to avoid putting holes in the walls."

"Upgrading your shower head instantly gives you that elevated hotel feel without having to redo your entire bathroom."

"I'm a bit of a messy cook, so I'll take all the space I can get. We love this cutting board that fits nicely over my apartment-sized stovetop and becomes part of the decor."