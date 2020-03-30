Lacking a Home Office? These Furniture Rental Companies Are Here to Help

While some in 2022 have returned to office buildings, there are still many continuing their work-from-home life. Extra bedrooms have become home offices and, though we might be a few years in to WFH-ing, many of us are still looking for the perfect pieces to round out our workspaces.

Finding furniture that helps you feel productive while maintaining your style can feel tricky. Fortunately, furniture rental services like Fernish, Feather, and The Everset are tailor-made for this moment, allowing you to test run furniture before making any major commitments.

Ready to give your home office a new look? Shop these six furniture rental companies for a commitment-free upgrade!

Fernish's model is simple: You rent out furniture and accessories from top brands (or its in-house label) for as long as you'd like. For WFH-ers who anticipate returning to an office eventually, it's pretty much perfect — just pick out what you need online — whether it be a desk, bookshelf, or just some task lighting — and Fernish delivers it to your door, assembled and ready to go. Not in love when you see it IRL? No worries: "There's added flexibility in the option to return, swap out, or extend an order at any point," Fernish co-founder and CEO Michael Barlow explains.

Shop Feather's curated furniture collection for your home office. Here, you have the option to sign up for a one-, three-, or 12-month lease. And if you feel confident you're going to love a piece, you can just buy it outright. Like Fernish, Feather delivers and assembles the furniture so that all you have to do is decide how you want your new home office arranged. Feather is currently available in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

For budget-friendly rentals, we recommend The Everset. Many of the company's stylish home pieces clock in at under $20 a month and include free delivery, assembly, and pickup anywhere in its service zones. Shop individual items — ideal for those with specific wants or a defined style — or explore the brand's pre-picked furniture packages.

For the discerning home decorator who's looking for something a little more distinctive and statement-making, Brooklyn-based ZZ Driggs might be the best bet (provided, of course, that you're based in the New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut area). Offering a thoughtfully curated mixture of true artisan-crafted designs and posh finds, ZZ Driggs stocks rentable pieces you may very well have a hard time parting with when your rental period is over. Luckily, the company's model makes it easy to turn those rentals into outright purchases for this very reason. If you opt to buy, ZZ Driggs takes the rental money and put it towards your purchase. This retailer's catalog is a great way to add some luxe pieces to your home without putting a major dent in your bank account.

Over the past 50 years, Cort has been at the forefront of furniture rental. It has a large array of products for all spaces, with an expansive office collection. Whether you're looking for a single desk or to outfit an entire room, Cort has you covered. The retailer offers free delivery and assembly and, because it's been in the game so long, there are a number of furniture outlets across the U.S. that allow you to shop the pieces in person. Pricing depends on the selected lease length, where you'll get the best value when you opt for a 12-month period.

Spending upwards of eight hours in a home office, you'll want to be happy with your furniture selection — a sentiment Brook Furniture Rental stresses. To ensure that each renter gets the right pieces for their home, the company offers a seven-day window where you can return or exchange anything that you don't immediately love. There's white glove delivery and complimentary asssembly in as little as two days with service in 17 states.