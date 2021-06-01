8 Minimalist Kitchen Island Ideas That Are Far From Boring

Understanding the allure of a minimalist kitchen island doesn't require much effort. The look is sleek, clutter-free, and streamlined. Plus, it complements multiple design ideas whether you're a homeowner or renter. Winning feature all around, right? In a small space culinary hub or a large, open-plan option, minimalism works. And we're going to show you how.

These eight minimalist kitchen island ideas focus on maximizing counter space, increasing your storage options, and creating an undeniable level of sophistication.

1. Go for tons of hidden storage space.

Part of the appeal of a kitchen island with a minimalist design is keeping things simple, and that's accomplished in the cook space shown here with multiple hidden storage compartments. Cabinets and drawers make up the exterior of this white kitchen island design, allowing all of the usual culinary gadgets to be stored out of sight. In keeping with the pared-down theme, accessories and visible appliances are limited to a silver French door refrigerator, a simple wall painting, a pop of greenery, and a pair of gray pendant lights.

2. Make the island the focal point of a small kitchen.

This warm, monochromatic interior design highlighted by Coco Lapine epitomizes simplicity. We are drawn to the curved cabinet with a flat cooktop and faucet, but the clear centerpiece of this small kitchen is the space-saving island with a white countertop that can double as a breakfast bar.

3. Style it up with a steel counter.

A dreamy black kitchen has entered the chat. All the credit goes to Nest Architects for this fantastic modern-meets-minimalist arrangement. The cook space pushes style to the max with a steel top, angled island. It's equipped with a sink, black wood exterior, and light wood trim that matches the rest of the room. The best kitchen bar stools with textural cushions finish off the look, while a brick accent wall adds an industrial touch.

4. Experiment with the drawer and shelf combo.

What's not to love about this minimalist hub with gorgeous cabinets? Nothing, actually. But our favorite feature has to be the wood kitchen island with ample gray counter space, stacked drawers, ​and​ an attached two-tier shelving unit. Talk about versatile storage options for the win. The addition of leather bar stools and a set of decorative bowls helps the island function as a small dining table when necessary.

5. Consider how your island fits into an open floor plan design.

The amount of space this minimalist kitchen island offers is a major selling point (who doesn't want more room to meal prep?), but the overall setup showcases a successfully executed open living room and kitchen design. The gray wood flooring covers all zones, creating a sense of harmony. Want to create a sleek, streamlined look like this? Choose the same color for your cabinetry, bar stools, and living room furniture. Then go for a sleek marble island where guests can mingle.

6. Use your island to house modern kitchen appliances.

The futuristic vibes are heavy with this one (and we love it!). Just about every appliance in this modern minimalist kitchen with stainless steel accents features a built-in component, from the stacked ovens to the concealed refrigerator. And the island is no exception. It's outfitted with a microwave but still has pull-out compartments for storage.

7. Add a little bit of curve.

This curved kitchen island leans toward the Scandinavian side of minimalism, but it still works. In fact, the beige wood kitchen cabinets and complementary open shelving add the perfect touch to keep the cook space from feeling too stiff. We recommend going this route if your monochromatic zone needs something unexpected.

8. Don't be afraid to mix textures.

Most interior designers agree you can add pops of color to a minimalist aesthetic, but this bright kitchen setup introduces a new material, instead: brass. The white island topped with a wood countertop houses a farmhouse sink and lovely, eye-catching brass fixtures that pair beautifully with the brass stovetop hood. The entire space proves you can combine features for a look that's both minimal and interesting.