This Is How to Transform Your Bedroom Into a Zen-Like Retreat

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated May 28, 2022
Boho bedroom with blush and off-white textured bedding, several plants, and round wall mirror
Who:Janea Brown, founder of JNay Daily

Where:​ Brooklyn, New York

How to get the look:​ If you're like many of us who could really use a zen-like retreat right about now, grab some inspiration from this soothing bedroom. All you need are some mood-boosting botanicals, a few cozy textures and calming colors, and maybe a little aromatherapy by way of a diffuser, and you'll have a no-fail recipe for instant relaxation.

