10 Modern House Numbers to Boost Curb Appeal in No Time Flat

If you've ever watched even five minutes of HGTV, it's safe to assume you've heard all about "curb appeal." While often associated with budget-busting renovations — exterior painting, extensive landscaping, or even the addition of a front porch — there are plenty of smaller tasks you can do to boost your curb appeal that won't break the bank.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Our current go-to? Adding modern house numbers to your home's exterior. Whether you're in a craftsman bungalow, a traditional farmhouse, or a midcentury home, this simple swap is a total game changer for giving any exterior an instant update. Plus, with such a minimal investment of time and labor, it's one of the most instantly gratifying renovation projects you'll ever tackle.

Advertisement

We went ahead and did some internet sleuthing to find 10 modern house numbers that will absolutely revive your home in no time flat — all you have to do is click "add to cart" on your favorite.

The Best Modern House Numbers

These sleek house numbers from Rejuvenation will add an instant modern touch to any home exterior. Each number is designed with a 1/2-inch spacer, which creates a seamless, floating look that'll add depth to your address.

Advertisement

Clean yet commanding, this vertical address plaque by White Harmony will bring a modern touch to any home. Take a cue from this photo and pair it with black and white outdoor lighting, while adding a pop of color with your exterior door and seasonal plants.

Advertisement

With over 400 five-star reviews on Etsy, the Appleridge Lane shop is a great place to go for modern house numbers. This selection features brushed nickel digits on a pine hardwood plaque that is stained three times to ensure a deep, solid, even black.

Advertisement

Follow the lead of John and Sherry from Young House Love, and opt for these streamlined, modern house numbers that'll have all your neighbors talking (in a good way). Plus, these bad boys come in both black and satin nickel, making them an ideal match for pretty much every home exterior.

Advertisement

Clean, modern, and classic. These matte black gems from CB2 are the house number equivalent of ​The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants —​ they literally fit anywhere. If you're looking for something with a little more glamour, these are also available in brushed brass.

Advertisement

We love that this selection from West Elm delivers more than just modern house numbers — it doubles as a planter that'll add some homey curb appeal even to downtown apartments. The Standing Address Planter is completely customizable, with four color options for the plaque and planter and two color options for the numbers.

Advertisement

Go big or go home. The oversize scale of these modern house numbers makes this simple design extra special and lends a playful hint to any exterior. Just stick with a neutral color to keep the vibe sophisticated.

If you're jonesing to add some warmth to your home's curbside appearance, look no further than this sweet address plaque available on Wayfair. Because many modern house numbers are so similar in style, we love that Whitehall Products sets theirs apart with a unique round plaque.

If you're looking to bundle your house numbers with your mailbox, then you'll love this option from West Elm. With magnetic house numbers, this is truly customizable — place your numbers vertically, horizontally, and at the top, bottom, or center. The mailbox is available in four colors while the numbers are available in three, allowing you to create a look unique to your home.

These stunners from DWR aren't just your run-of-the-mill house numbers. A closer look reveals the beveled edges that make them stand apart from the rest. Buy fear not — they'll still seamlessly blend in with a bevy of architectural styles.

The Best Places to Shop for House Numbers

In case you're looking for a few more options or are interested in doing a little extra digging, we've rounded up our favorite places to shop for modern house numbers. These four retailers can jump-start your hunt!

Whether you're looking for furniture or outdoor finishings, West Elm is a one-stop shop for modern decor. When it comes to house numbers, we love that the retailer's selection isn't limited to just the numbers themselves, with options that bundle mailboxes and planters.

While it might take you a minute to sort through all of Wayfair's offerings, once you do (or perhaps ​if​ you do) you'll find a huge assortment of reasonably priced, quality pieces. With retailers as large as Wayfair, filters are your best friend. We recommend filtering by price, preferred installation type, and rating, including only the items with a four-star or higher rating.

If you can think it, there's likely someone on Etsy who can design it. Because Etsy homes so many independent artists, it's a great source for those looking for the pieces no one else has or those with a specific design already in mind.

Though Rejuvenation might not have quite the selection mega-retailers like Wayfair and Etsy have, we do believe that their curated selection of house numbers is unbeatable. Here, you'll find sophisticated fonts paired with the sleekest materials and finishes.