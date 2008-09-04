If you have a deck or patio close to the exterior wall of your house where you get a lot of sun, you can add a SunSetter awning as an option to shade your patio from the sun. A SunSetter awning can be installed by the authorized dealer or you install it yourself. After a SunSetter awning is put in place, you may need to adjust the height and the pitch from time to time depending on the sun's location to protect yourself and your family from the sun.
Things You'll Need
SunSetter awning
Helper (second person)
How to Adjust the Height on a SunSetter Awning
Step 1: Adjust the Awning
Open your awning fully. Find out if the sun's glare and heat can still pass through. The awning should be able to provide you with a cool shade to make your patio enjoyable. If it doesn't do that, you need to make some adjustments.
Step 2: Disconnect Power
Unplug the power cord from the outlet if you have a motorized model.
Step 3: Remove Bolts
Expose the Allen screws. Take the weight off the arm by instructing a helper to slightly lift the front bar, then remove the three Allen cap bolts on the side of the arm clamp, using a 6 mm Allen wrench.
Step 4: Set Your Preferred Height
Adjust the height of the SunSetter awning. Instruct your helper to lift the awning's arm to the preferred height. Rotate the set of Allen screws you have just exposed in Step 3. Ask your helper to release the front bar, check if the desired height has been reached and tighten the screws. If you feel that you may have gone too high, turn the screws counter-clockwise; if it is too low, turn the screws clockwise.
Step 5: Secure the Awning
Do another visual inspection. Once satisfied, secure the set of screws closest to the square bar all the way on both arms. Ensure that the front bar is level. Then, tighten the Allen cap bolts on both arm clamps.
Step 6: Reconnect Power and Assess
Plug the power cord back into the outlet. Test the SunSetter awning and its remote to see if it operates smoothly. Unplug the power cord and make adjustments as needed. Plug the power cord back into the outlet and then try the SunSetter awning and make sure there are no problems during operation. Make any necessary adjustments as needed.
Tip
If you see any sagging on the fabric, adjust the Open and Close position to correct this.
Warning
Raising the front bar will decrease the angle of the awning which can cause water to collect in the middle of the fabric which cause the awning to collapse during heavy rains. This may result in accidents causing bodily harm. To avoid this type of accident, ensure that you retract the awning when not in use, or do not use during heavy rainfall.