How to Disassemble a La-Z-Boy Recliner

Things You'll Need
Flat-blade screwdriver
Adjustable wrench
Tip
If you cannot get your fingers into the gap between the back cushion and the base of the recliner, use a flat-blade screwdriver to flip the lever upward.
Reassemble your La-Z-Boy chair in the reverse order of how you disassembled it.
La-Z-Boy is a furniture manufacturer that got its start in the 1920s. The upholstered recliner that most of us are familiar with was introduced by La-Z-Boy in the 1930s. As of 2010, the La-Z-Boy recliner is made in several different styles with many fabric patterns available. Newer chairs are made pretty much the way they were from day one--a framework of hard wood covered by padding and upholstery. La-Z-Boy recliners can be easily disassembled for reupholstering or for fitting your chair though a narrow doorway.
Step 1
Locate the back cushion release levers on each side of the back of the chair by placing your fingers in the gap between the back of the recliner and the base. Rotate the release lever on each side of the chair upwards. Grasp the back cushion on each side and pull it straight upward to release it from the base of the chair. Set the back cushion aside.
Step 2
Turn the base of the chair upside down to access the framework. Locate the metal brackets that holds the arm to the seat cushion near the front of the chair on each side. Remove the screw in each bracket by turning a flat-blade screwdriver in a counterclockwise direction. Set the screws aside.
Step 3
Pull outward on each bracket toward the center of the chair and away from the arms. Turn the chair back over so that it is standing upright again. Lift up on the front of the seat cushion and swing it upward as high as it will go.
Step 4
Locate the bolts that hold the rear of seat cushion to the arms and remove them by using an adjust table wrench in a counterclockwise direction. Place the bolts aside. Lift the seat cushion straight up off of the base of the recliner and place it aside.
Step 5
Turn the chair back over to reveal the framework underneath. Locate the two bolts that hold each arm to the base of the chair. Remove the bolts using an adjustable wrench turned in a counterclockwise direction. Place the bolts aside.
Step 6
Turn the chair upright, grasp the arm of the chair and pull straight up. Repeat this action for the other arm. Place the arms aside.