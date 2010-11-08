Hampton Bay Motion Sensor Light Instructions

Driving up to your home, walking from the driveway to your darkened porch and fumbling to unlock the door could create an unsafe situation for you and your family — one reason exterior lighting is so important. Motion lighting turns on with movement, allowing you to see around you and avoid someone lurking in the shadows of your home. Adjust your Hampton Bay motion light to the proper sensitivity and time settings to give you a sense of security at home and enough time to avoid a bad situation.