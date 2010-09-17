Changing Filters on Payne Furnaces

Image Credit: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock/GettyImages

Your Payne furnace is equipped with an air filter that keeps dust and other contaminants from cycling through it. This dust can become trapped in the blower cage and on the evaporator coil where it will eventually plug these components up and cause system malfunction.

Standard furnace filters are designed to protect the equipment, but there are filters that not only keep the unit running at peak efficiency, they also remove contaminants that can harm you. The problem is that there are different types of filters, and they come in different sizes. And some filters do a better job of removing contaminants than others.

Fortunately there is an independent filter rating system, called the Minimum Efficiency Rating Vale, or MERV. It goes from 1 to 20 with the higher values screening out the most pollutants. The best household filters fall into the 5 to 13 range. Manufacturers list the MERV right on the filter's packaging.

Change the filter at least once a year for a heating-only system. For a system with central air change the filter at the start of every heating and cooling season, or whenever the filter becomes dirty. For frequent changes, consider buying in bulk. Have the system serviced by a professional once a year. And make sure the ducts are insulated and that the joints are sealed for best performance.

Payne makes both upflow and downflow units. Depending on the unit, the filter will either be located at the bottom of the unit — upflow — or at the top of the unit — downflow. Downflow units have two filters, while upflows have one.

Changing Filters on Upflow Units

Step 1: Disconnect the Power Turn off all power to your Payne furnace by turning off the switch on the side of it. Step 2: Remove the Access Doors Remove both access doors on the front of the furnace. Lift up on them and then pull straight off. Step 3: Remove the Bracket Slide the filter retainer wire to the left, and lift it out of the bracket. Step 4: Remove the Filter Lift up on the filter and pull straight out. Turn the dirty side, or bottom, up to prevent dirt from falling off the filter. Advertisement Step 5: Clean or Replace the Filter Wash the filter with cold water and mild liquid detergent. Spray water through the filter in the opposite direction that the air flows through. Or replace the filter with one of the same size. The filter will have arrows on it denoting airflow. Step 6: Reposition the Filter Slide the filter back into place while making sure the airflow arrows point in the right direction, which is up toward the furnace blower. Step 7: Secure the Filter in Place Lower the filter retainer wire into the bracket and lock it into place by sliding it to the right. Step 8: Reconnect the Power Put the access doors back on the furnace and turn the power back on.

Changing Filters on Downflow Units

Step 1: Turn the Power Off Turn off all power to your Payne furnace by turning off the switch on the side of it. Step 2: Remove the Access Door Remove the two screws holding the blower access door in place and remove the door. Step 3: Remove the Left-Side Filter Tip the top of the left-side filter to the right, or center of the unit. Raise the filter out of the channel it sits inside, and lower it alongside the blower. Pull it out of the compartment. Step 4: Remove the Right-Side Filter Lift the right-side filter out of the channel it sits inside, and lower it along side the blower. Remove it from the compartment. Step 5: Clean or Replace the Filters Wash the filters with cold water and mild liquid detergent. Spray water through the filters in the opposite direction that the air flows through. Or replace the filters with new ones if necessary. The filters will have arrows on them denoting airflow. Step 6: Reinstall the Filters Slide the filters back into place by reversing the removal steps. Remember to install the right-side filter first and orient them in the correct direction. Airflow on these units is down, or toward the blower. Step 7: Restore the Power Put the blower access door back into place and secure with the two screws you removed. Turn the power back on to your furnace.