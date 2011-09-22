How to Remove a Filter from a Frigidaire Electrolux Dishwasher

Image Credit: kunertus/iStock/GettyImages

Removing your Frigidaire or Electrolux dishwasher filter gives you a chance to examine it for damage or to clean it of excess grease and starch. Some Frigidaire dishwashers advertise a "self-cleaning filter," but these can (and should) still be removed for regular maintenance.

Frigidaire or Electrolux dishwasher filters also differ from other brands because you'll typically need to remove the bottom spray arm in order to access and remove the filter. The exact filter layout varies from model to model. However, it's still a very easy process.

How to Remove a Filter

Start by removing the Frigidaire or Electrolux dishwasher's bottom rack by rolling it out onto the door and then lifting it up. Set it aside.

Now, locate the filter on the bottom of the dishwasher. On Frigidaire/Electrolux brands, there are three main components on the filter: the "glass trap" captures bulky debris, the large circular mesh filter traps some grease and starch and a third hidden filter contains a very fine mesh that stops anything but water from entering the drain pump.

This glass trap has a tab on it. Turn this tab 90 degrees to the right and pull up. Depending on the dishwasher's assembly, the arm may pull up at the same time. If not, pull directly up on the arm to pull it out as well. This will make it possible to then remove the broad circular filter, which is attached to the fine mesh filter.

Cleaning the Frigidaire/Electrolux Filter

The fine mesh filter and the circular filter can be separated for easier cleaning. They simply pull apart. Once you have all the filter components separated, knock or scrape off any large debris into the trash can. Then rinse the filters under warm water to clear some of the mesh windows.

However, it takes more than just a stream of water to really clear out the grease that can clog dishwasher filters. Apply some liquid dish soap and gently rub it into the filter. Do not use a harsh scrub brush or too much force, because it could damage the filter. An old, soft toothbrush works well.

Alternatively, you can soak the filters in warm, soapy water to loosen all the gunk and grease. When you're done cleaning the filters, rinse off the water and place them back into the dishwasher. If you notice that any of the filters are damaged or just not coming clean, you can order a replacement part for improved performance.

Reassemble Filters in the Dishwasher

To reassemble the filters, start by pressing the fine mesh filter onto the large circular filter until the two click together. Then place this ensemble back into the dishwasher so that the circular filter lies completely flat. If needed, align the spray arm with the glass trap or push it back into its receptacle separately.

Finally, place the glass trap into position with the tab pointing 90 degrees from its starting position. Typically, this means the tab needs to be placed in the 3 o'clock position, but it can vary by model. Then, turn it 90 degrees to the left to lock it into place.