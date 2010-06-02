Image Credit: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock/GettyImages

Dealing with furnace filters is part of the regular maintenance required for the unit, but it can be confusing if you've never done it before. Figuring out how to change a Coleman furnace filter isn't difficult once you locate it. Then, it's a matter of removing the old furnace filter and replacing it or cleaning it if it's a reusable filter.

Importance of Changing Furnace Filters

Changing your Coleman furnace filter regularly keeps your system running efficiently. As the filter collects dirt, pet hair, and other particles, it becomes clogged. This slows the airflow through the filter, which makes the system work harder to heat your home.

That extra effort increases your energy consumption and can be hard on the system, potentially leading to damage or premature wear. Many Coleman furnaces shut down if the filter gets too clogged, and the airflow drops as a way to protect the unit. If your system stops working unexpectedly, check the filter to see if it's dirty.

Coleman Filter Change Frequency

Knowing how often to change your furnace filter can be tricky. Refer to your Coleman furnace manual for specifics on your model. On some models, you might be able to go a year without changing the filter, while others might require monthly or quarterly changes.

Even if the manual gives a recommended time frame for changing filters, checking it frequently and looking for signs that it needs to be changed is best. Every home is different based on factors like how many people live there and whether or not you have pets. Larger households with lots of pets might need more frequent filter changes. You might also need to change the filter often if you live in a dusty area.

Visually inspect the furnace filter to see if it needs to be changed. You can see the dust and debris on the filter, so check for blockages.

Choosing a Replacement Filter

The easiest way to determine what kind of furnace filter you need is to look in the owner's manual. Many Coleman furnaces use 16 x 25-inch filters, but it's always important to check because you need the exact size for your model. Pay attention to the thickness as well as the length and width. If you don't have the manual, look at the existing filter as a guide. The size should be printed on the filter frame, making it easy to buy a replacement of the same size.

Steps for Changing the Filter

To change the Coleman furnace filter:

Locate the filter. Coleman furnaces use external air filters that are often attached to the outside of the furnace casing or in the return air duct. It might have a door or pull-out compartment for the filter.



Open the door to access the filter. Remove the old filter, paying attention to how it goes into the compartment.



Install the new filter the same way. Look for arrows on the filter as a guide. The arrows should point toward your furnace, as they indicate the direction of the airflow from the return air duct into your furnace.



Close the compartment.

If you have a reusable filter in your Coleman furnace, pull it out and clean it. You can use a vacuum cleaner to suck out the dirt or a garden hose to spray the filter clean. If you clean it with water, allow the filter to dry completely before you put it back in the furnace.

Other Coleman Furnace Maintenance

Beyond changing the filters, your Coleman unit needs other annual furnace maintenance to keep it running well. Schedule a yearly checkup with your HVAC professional for a thorough inspection and cleaning and to repair any issues.

Some simple maintenance tasks you can do on your Coleman furnace include:

Cleaning the return air duct grilles regularly to reduce how much dust goes into the system and collects on the filter.





Keeping all vents open without anything obstructing them to maintain the balance in the system.





Checking the exposed ductwork to ensure there aren't any holes or gaps that reduce efficiency.





Inspecting the exhaust pipe to look for rust or damage.





Looking for dirt and debris in other parts of the furnace.