What Kind of Paint Should I Use to Paint a Ceiling?

Image Credit: Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/GettyImages

The ceiling isn't the most exciting part of the room or the painting process, but it's worthy of your attention if you're painting your room anyway. A fresh coat of ceiling paint brightens the room and can change the look of the space depending on the color you choose. Painting on a horizontal surface is a little different than painting walls, so choosing the right type of paint is important. The best ceiling paint is thick, flat paint that covers well and minimizes glare.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What Is Ceiling Paint?

As you browse paint, you'll see some labeled specifically as ceiling paint. It's usually flat white paint that's thicker than normal paint. The thickness helps it cover better in fewer coats while cutting down on drips, which can make painting your ceiling less messy. While you don't have to use special ceiling paint, it can simplify the job and make choosing the right ceiling paint easier.

Advertisement

Some ceiling paint goes on as a tinted color that changes to white as it dries. This makes it easier to ensure you cover the ceiling well. You can also get stain-blocking formulas that cover water marks or other staining on your ceiling. These special features sometimes cost a little more, but they can give you better results.

Advertisement

Best Sheen for Ceiling Paint

Flat paint is the most common option for ceiling paint. A flat or matte finish when painting your ceiling doesn't reflect as much light, which decreases glare. It also hides any blemishes or unevenness on your ceilings. Shiny finishes draw attention to your ceiling and make any ceiling issues more noticeable. You don't need the extra durability in most cases, so flat paint doesn't show wear as much on ceilings as it does on walls.

Advertisement

Some people prefer a little shine with an eggshell finish. You might also want to bump up to a satin finish in areas with more moisture, such as bathrooms and kitchens. The satin finish can handle the excess moisture better than flat paint. Keep in mind that the more gloss the paint has, the more it highlights the flaws and reflects light, which can create a glare.

Advertisement

Choosing a Ceiling Paint Color

The ceiling color you choose impacts the overall look of the room. White or off-white ceiling paint is common because it draws less attention than darker colors. It also brightens the room, which is a perk if your room doesn't have much natural light. Dark ceilings, such as black or navy, can create a cozy feeling, especially in a large room with high ceilings. These bold colors also make a statement that commands attention as soon as you walk into the room.

Advertisement

Another option is going with a lighter version of the wall color. This helps give the illusion of a higher ceiling, and it creates less contrast between the walls and ceilings for a unified look. Some people go with blue hues for the ceiling to create the feeling of a clear sky. It can also give your room a tranquil, relaxing feeling.