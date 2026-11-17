Keeping your toilet paper supply stocked, locked, and ready to rock is a priority for any household, so what's the best way to store your spare rolls? There are loads of hidden toilet paper storage hacks if you want to keep your spares out of sight, but sometimes, that risks your guests suffering an embarrassing crisis at an inopportune moment — where's the toilet paper?! If you'd rather leave it in plain view and within easy reach, you'll need a cute way of presenting it, particularly in a guest bathroom. Well, you can ditch the shelves and forget the baskets, because wrapping your rolls in a paper towel is a stylish, quick, and super-simple way to improve your toilet paper storage. It's a similar approach to wrapping rolls in tissue paper but with a convenient household staple you likely already use daily.

TikTokker balimashego showed just how much this easy hack can improve a bathroom's decor, and opting for paper towels brings a few unique benefits. Wrapping your rolls gives them modest protection from errant water drips and excess humidity, but it also gives guests an extra tool to clean up any incidental messes. Unlike that tissue paper wrap, this is functional packaging. Best of all, you finally have a good excuse to spring for the fancy paper towel designs, whether you opt for a classic floral print or a holiday-themed pattern to suit the season. After all, it's more than a want at this point — you'll need them so your wrapped toilet paper rolls will match your bathroom's decor.