Use A Paper Towel To Store Toilet Paper In Style
Keeping your toilet paper supply stocked, locked, and ready to rock is a priority for any household, so what's the best way to store your spare rolls? There are loads of hidden toilet paper storage hacks if you want to keep your spares out of sight, but sometimes, that risks your guests suffering an embarrassing crisis at an inopportune moment — where's the toilet paper?! If you'd rather leave it in plain view and within easy reach, you'll need a cute way of presenting it, particularly in a guest bathroom. Well, you can ditch the shelves and forget the baskets, because wrapping your rolls in a paper towel is a stylish, quick, and super-simple way to improve your toilet paper storage. It's a similar approach to wrapping rolls in tissue paper but with a convenient household staple you likely already use daily.
TikTokker balimashego showed just how much this easy hack can improve a bathroom's decor, and opting for paper towels brings a few unique benefits. Wrapping your rolls gives them modest protection from errant water drips and excess humidity, but it also gives guests an extra tool to clean up any incidental messes. Unlike that tissue paper wrap, this is functional packaging. Best of all, you finally have a good excuse to spring for the fancy paper towel designs, whether you opt for a classic floral print or a holiday-themed pattern to suit the season. After all, it's more than a want at this point — you'll need them so your wrapped toilet paper rolls will match your bathroom's decor.
Wrapping and storing your decorated toilet paper rolls
The technique for this storage hack is as easy as can be. Set down your toilet paper in the middle of a large paper towel sheet, wrap the towel around the roll tightly, and fold the edges of the paper towel into the toilet paper tube. If needed, unroll some of the paper towel roll, and test-wrap it around your first toilet paper roll to see how many squares you need. Repeat this for your remaining rolls, and you'll have a nicely wrapped collection that looks a lot more charmin' than the plastic many brands use.
Storing your wrapped-up toilet paper rolls takes a little more effort than just making sure the printed pattern is facing the right way in the stack. Paper towels are just as prone to moisture damage as the toilet paper, so try to keep them out of the line of fire (or water, rather) as much as possible. Products like Amazon's waterproof toilet paper storage solution can protect the rolls while still showing off your stylish wraps, but there are plenty of more convenient options to try as well. Elevating your toilet paper on a rolling cart, shelf, or counter is a smart move, and pairing them with a storage container that complements the colors and designs on the printed towel can enhance your decor even further. A wicker or seagrass basket or wood box might make the ideal landing place for a few floral towel-wrapped toilet paper rolls. Or, you could craft a storage spot, like a fabric toilet paper holder, that perfectly suits your upgraded rolls.