13 Clever Hidden Toilet Paper Storage Hacks That Won't Break The Bank

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Running out of toilet paper at the worst possible moment is frustrating, but so is trying to find a toilet paper storage solution that's both practical and stylish. Although empty toilet paper rolls can be used for organization, full rolls take up a good deal of space. That's why many people resort to cramming extra rolls into cabinets, closets, and under the sink, leaving the bathroom feeling cluttered and messy. And while there are toilet paper holders that can elevate your bathroom's aesthetic, some of us just hate having bathroom tissue on display. If you're one of those people, there are plenty of clever hidden storage ideas for toilet paper you can take advantage of.

Some hidden toilet paper storage hacks are more suitable for renovations — think creating a sneaky wall nook for rolls. But this list consists of simpler, more budget-friendly ideas. The hacks ahead don't require major alterations; they are low-effort and affordable ways to store your toilet paper out of sight. From well-placed baskets to repurposed shoe storage units, here are some clever ways you can keep extra rolls within easy reach but without creating a bathroom eyesore.