13 Clever Hidden Toilet Paper Storage Hacks That Won't Break The Bank
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Running out of toilet paper at the worst possible moment is frustrating, but so is trying to find a toilet paper storage solution that's both practical and stylish. Although empty toilet paper rolls can be used for organization, full rolls take up a good deal of space. That's why many people resort to cramming extra rolls into cabinets, closets, and under the sink, leaving the bathroom feeling cluttered and messy. And while there are toilet paper holders that can elevate your bathroom's aesthetic, some of us just hate having bathroom tissue on display. If you're one of those people, there are plenty of clever hidden storage ideas for toilet paper you can take advantage of.
Some hidden toilet paper storage hacks are more suitable for renovations — think creating a sneaky wall nook for rolls. But this list consists of simpler, more budget-friendly ideas. The hacks ahead don't require major alterations; they are low-effort and affordable ways to store your toilet paper out of sight. From well-placed baskets to repurposed shoe storage units, here are some clever ways you can keep extra rolls within easy reach but without creating a bathroom eyesore.
Tuck rolls away into a basket on a shelf
If it's the right size and in the right place, a pretty basket can completely hide toilet paper out of view. Firstly, you'll want a basket that's roomy enough to fit toilet paper rolls without leaving them poking out of the top. If you place the basket on a shelf above your line of sight, you won't see what's inside. Another option is to find baskets that tuck snugly between shelves or under bathroom cabinets, so they naturally hide their contents when they're in their storage spot.
Use lidded boxes
If you don't have the option to tuck paper-filled baskets out of sight, don't fret: A lidded storage box will hide those unsightly rolls even if you leave it in the open. Box options are plentiful, so it's possible to find a product of any preferred style. Some examples include the popular plastic KUGGIS Box with lid from IKEA, the fabric Amazon Basics Foldable Burlap Cloth Cube, or the patterned Soul & Lane Decorative Cardboard Storage Boxes. Really, you can repurpose any stylish box for toilet paper storage, from patterned shoe boxes to closet organizers.
Take advantage of a tall and narrow basket or holder
Some smaller bathrooms don't have any spare shelving or cabinet space for toilet rolls. In this case, you might need to use the floor. You don't want the storage solution to take up too much area, so look for tall and narrow containers. For example, toilet-side baskets, like the Coeusy Toilet Paper Basket, are an option. If they feel too bulky, consider repurposing an umbrella stand to store toilet paper. Options like the Bmrewax Rattan Umbrella Holder or Red Lantern Porcelain Umbrella Stand can fit into very tight corners.
Using a hanging basket or bag
Don't have space on the floor or on a shelf? The next option is to utilize hooks. You can use all types of hanging baskets and bags to store extra toilet paper. A macrame bag, like the one pictured, is a very boho option (though it won't completely conceal the rolls). A woven basket is another great choice that will suit farmhouse and traditional bathrooms. The Aarainbow Wall Hanging Cotton Baskets is a spacious example. Or you can even hang up a pretty tote bag if you already have one.
Take advantage of a narrow utility cart
The humble utility cart is one of those storage items that can easily pull double duty in the home. In this case, you'll want one that has a covered side, so the rolls stay hidden. The Yamazaki Home Slim Rolling Storage Cart is a popular option that will come up if you search for slim bathroom storage carts, but it's pricey. Look outside the bathroom category, and you'll come across some cheaper options. For example, the Tribesigns Slim Storage Cart is intended for the kitchen, but it will work just as well in a bathroom.
Repurpose an aesthetic trash can into a toilet paper holder
There's a selection of slim garbage bins you can buy that will fit beside the toilet. Who says you need to use them for trash? Some are perfectly sized to fit toilet paper rolls, and they usually come with a lid to keep them hidden. Narrow and elongated bins with rounded sides are a good shape: Just make sure they're the right size for your rolls. A push-top lid makes them feel even more premium. Some options to consider include the IKEA BROGRUND Touch top trash can and the Procade Bathroom Trash Can.
Use a lidded laundry hamper for bulk storage
Buying toilet paper in bulk is a great way to save money, but storing all those rolls can be a hassle. One of the best ways to hide a large amount of toilet paper is to use a lidded laundry hamper. It's one of the most spacious options on this list, and it won't look out of place in a bathroom. You can grab pretty wicker options (like the Greenstell Laundry Hamper), rustic wood options (like the Oceanstar Bamboo Laundry Hamper), or colorful fabric picks (like the SpaceAid Laundry Hamper) to suit your bathroom style.
Repurpose a shoe storage unit
One of the best IKEA Trones shoe cabinet hacks is to use the cabinet in the bathroom. It's a good size to store toiletries, hair tools, and of course, toilet paper. Really, you can use any kind of similar pull-out shoe storage unit. If it can fit several pairs of adult shoes, it can likely fit most toilet paper rolls. This is a great idea for bathrooms that are short on space, since these wall-mounted units are compact and shallow.
Many bread boxes fit toilet paper rolls
A bread box feels like an odd item to use in the bathroom, but it's actually great for toilet paper storage. Designed to sit on kitchen countertops, they are also suitable for roomy bathroom counters, offering spacious covered storage. Some can also fit on top of a toilet tank. Since they're sized to fit a loaf of bread, they're likely to hold at least two or three rolls. A bread box with a distinctive roll-top door is a particularly quaint option for toilet paper storage in cottage or rustic bathrooms.
Upcycle a freestanding toilet roll holder
Some jute rope is all you need to upcycle a metal freestanding toilet roll holder that you already own. This DIY makes it look prettier and does a better job of hiding backup rolls. You can fashion some type of lid to put on top if you want to hide the rolls completely. This project is straightforward and involves wrapping rope around the holder frame to create a cover. You can choose different rope types for your style, such as white cotton rope for a coastal bathroom, or even ribbon for a girly bathroom.
Make a concealed corner shelf
This type of tall and narrow corner shelf looks like a premium product, but it's actually quite easy to make. This DIY involves cutting pieces of plywood to size, attaching them with glue and nails, and finishing the piece with your choice of paint, stain, or contact paper. The two back sides are left open for easy access. If you have the capacity and tools to work with plywood, it's a fabulous project, since you can customize it to your bathroom and preferred toilet paper roll size.
Repurpose an old bedside table
Whether it's left over from a bedroom upgrade, or it was a cool Facebook marketplace find, if you're looking for ways to use an extra bedside table, toilet paper storage is one option. The best nightstands for this purpose are suitably sized to fit plenty of toilet paper rolls. This furniture piece can make bathrooms feel more lived in and relaxed, and the top surface provides a spot for bathroom decor like plants, knick-knacks, and even a cozy bathroom lamp.
Wrap toilet paper rolls with patterned napkins to hide them in plain sight
If your priority is making toilet paper rolls look more dressed up rather than hiding them altogether, this is one way to conceal them in plain sight. It's a very easy hack, and it only involves wrapping rolls in a colorful or patterned cover. There are lots of options you can choose from, including patterned napkins, tissue paper, and even squares of fabric.