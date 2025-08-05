5 Genius DIY Ways To Use Empty Toilet Paper Rolls To Organize Your Home

When it comes to the end of a toilet roll, a lot of us are more concerned with making sure it gets replaced than thinking about what to do with the empty cardboard tube. While they are typically recyclable and compostable, it's important to find easy ways to make your home more sustainable by reusing cardboard. So why not try some fun, simple ideas to repurpose these little tubes in your home and yard? Let's reduce, reuse, and recycle those empty rolls, instead of just tossing them in the bin.

Toilet paper rolls are easy to decorate or cut to make into new shapes, and they are surprisingly durable, making them uniquely well-suited to being repurposed. Not to mention, they can help you to organize, declutter, and even beautify your home. From getting your cords and cables in order to creating a stylish makeup caddy, and even making it easier to pick out a pair of matching socks each morning, we've found five of the best ways to use empty toilet paper rolls in the home.