Goodbye Cramped Toilet Paper Storage — Amazon's Waterproof Solution Has 10x The Space

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No matter the size of your bathroom, deciding on the best toilet paper storage solutions can be a challenge. You could keep a few rolls in an under-sink cabinet, store them in linen closets, or have a dedicated basket stashed neatly in a corner, but these too often lead to cramped organization that steals valuable storage spots from other items. Then, regardless of the method, storing toilet paper in the bathroom takes some additional thought to prevent it from getting wet from the shower, tub, or sink. One way around it is the WRRLORS Toilet Paper Storage with Bamboo Lid. Measuring 17 inches long, 14 ⅖ inches tall, and 6 ⁷⁄₁₀ inches wide, this water-resistant container comes in three colors and holds up to nine jumbo rolls or 12 standard toilet paper rolls. According to Amazon reviewers, it only takes five minutes or less to assemble.

The slim storage box is made from Oxford fabric, a woven material often used for button-down shirts that's breathable, soft, and durable. Its upper rim and lid are made from bamboo, giving the container built-in handles and a sturdy surface. Four discreet wooden rods fold up into each corner to form the frame, and the entire bin is collapsible when not in use, a versatile option when trying to work out storage ideas for a small bathroom. There's also a transparent panel on one side, so you can see its contents at any time to know whether you're running low on paper. Rounding out the design are four non-slip feet at the container's base to keep it from sliding and elevate it safely away from minor water spills.