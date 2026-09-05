Goodbye Cramped Toilet Paper Storage — Amazon's Waterproof Solution Has 10x The Space
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No matter the size of your bathroom, deciding on the best toilet paper storage solutions can be a challenge. You could keep a few rolls in an under-sink cabinet, store them in linen closets, or have a dedicated basket stashed neatly in a corner, but these too often lead to cramped organization that steals valuable storage spots from other items. Then, regardless of the method, storing toilet paper in the bathroom takes some additional thought to prevent it from getting wet from the shower, tub, or sink. One way around it is the WRRLORS Toilet Paper Storage with Bamboo Lid. Measuring 17 inches long, 14 ⅖ inches tall, and 6 ⁷⁄₁₀ inches wide, this water-resistant container comes in three colors and holds up to nine jumbo rolls or 12 standard toilet paper rolls. According to Amazon reviewers, it only takes five minutes or less to assemble.
The slim storage box is made from Oxford fabric, a woven material often used for button-down shirts that's breathable, soft, and durable. Its upper rim and lid are made from bamboo, giving the container built-in handles and a sturdy surface. Four discreet wooden rods fold up into each corner to form the frame, and the entire bin is collapsible when not in use, a versatile option when trying to work out storage ideas for a small bathroom. There's also a transparent panel on one side, so you can see its contents at any time to know whether you're running low on paper. Rounding out the design are four non-slip feet at the container's base to keep it from sliding and elevate it safely away from minor water spills.
Using the WRRLORS toilet paper storage bin for bathroom items
Multiple Amazon shoppers say that the WRRLORS Toilet Paper Storage helps to keep small children and pets from making a mess of the stored toilet paper. One review says, "Perfect for toilet paper storage. Even room for a Clorox wipe container. My cat is interested in it but can't figure it out, a plus." Its slim design allows it to squeeze in almost anywhere you need it, including that narrow and often underutilized spot between the toilet and the sink to conveniently set you up for quick TP roll changes. And with its hard, flat top, you could use the surface to hold your phone, a book, or just a few more backup rolls of toilet paper.
Storing toilet paper is straightforward with this design; you might even pop multi-roll packs into it without taking the rolls out of their plastic packaging. And there's more storage possibilities beyond toilet paper. If you need some smart paper towel storage ideas so you can keep some rolls handy for guests to dry their hands in the bathroom, the WRRLORS bin may be used to store them near the sink without letting them get wet. Store toilet paper and paper towels in the same container to save space, or have two different containers to store them separately. As paper towel rolls typically measure 11 inches tall and 4 to 5 inches in diameter, one bin will manage up to three standard rolls. You can also use the storage container for hygiene products that need to stay dry or to hold up to three tightly folded bath towels, a stack of hand towels, or several wash cloths or makeup towels.