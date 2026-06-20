5 Best Ways To Store Toilet Paper That Aren't Baskets Or Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Toilet paper is one of those everyday essentials you never want to run out of. When mega-packs go on sale at the grocery store, it's always tempting to stock up to save money. The problem arises when you bring the packages home and realize you have nowhere to store them. This is especially true when you already have baskets and shelves filled with other necessities. To keep your bathroom sanctuary looking neat and organized, you have to look beyond standard storage and get a little creative.

Fortunately, there are some innovative storage hacks that completely bypass those overused cabinets and wall-mounted shelves. Instead of cluttering your floor with packs of paper, shoving rolls into the closet, or taking up valuable real estate with tall, bulky cabinets, these ideas use unexpected household items and vertical space. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or want to give your bathroom a more custom look, these simple decluttering hacks will transform your bathroom and keep toilet paper rolls accessible and tidy.