5 Best Ways To Store Toilet Paper That Aren't Baskets Or Shelves
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Toilet paper is one of those everyday essentials you never want to run out of. When mega-packs go on sale at the grocery store, it's always tempting to stock up to save money. The problem arises when you bring the packages home and realize you have nowhere to store them. This is especially true when you already have baskets and shelves filled with other necessities. To keep your bathroom sanctuary looking neat and organized, you have to look beyond standard storage and get a little creative.
Fortunately, there are some innovative storage hacks that completely bypass those overused cabinets and wall-mounted shelves. Instead of cluttering your floor with packs of paper, shoving rolls into the closet, or taking up valuable real estate with tall, bulky cabinets, these ideas use unexpected household items and vertical space. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or want to give your bathroom a more custom look, these simple decluttering hacks will transform your bathroom and keep toilet paper rolls accessible and tidy.
Mount decorative hat boxes directly to the wall
When it comes to storage, hat boxes are ideal for a wide variety of items, including toilet paper. You can find these boxes at craft stores and thrift shops in a wide range of colors and sizes to match your current décor. To turn them into useful toilet paper storage, simply screw them directly into the wall. Because they are lightweight, you don't need heavy-duty anchors, making them quick and easy to install. Once the lid is off, you have a deep, circular cubby that cradles multiple rolls of toilet paper. This solution is ideal because it makes the most of vertical space instead of taking up valuable floor space.
Hat boxes come in a variety of sizes, from around 6 to 9 inches deep. A standard roll of toilet paper measures about 3 1/4 to 4 inches wide, allowing it to be neatly tucked away. Leave the lids off for easy access or keep them on if you prefer a more artistic look. By using various sizes and colors, you can create an artsy, three-dimensional display.
A repurposed metal wine rack makes for a whimsical display
If you have an old metal wine rack gathering dust in your garage, it's time to clean it up and move it to the bathroom to solve your small bathroom storage woes. Like hat boxes, wine racks come in a wide variety of sizes, types, and styles, including wall-mounted and freestanding designs. The openings to hold bottles happen to be almost the same diameter as a standard roll of toilet paper, providing individual slots for each roll. This helps prevent the bottom roll of toilet paper from being crushed by the weight of the others.
Instead of a wide basket that takes up room on the floor next to the toilet, a slim wine rack can tuck into tight corners or mount directly to the wall. It's easy to grab a fresh roll. Plus, the open metal framework lets you see when you're starting to get low. This is a sturdy, yet functional way to reuse something you may already have.
Hang a vertical paper towel holder close by
Paper towel holders are usually reserved for kitchen use, but they are secret weapons when you're low on bathroom storage ideas. Metal paper towel holders are inexpensive and easy to find. They're available in trendy colors and finishes, or spray paint can transform them to match your current bathroom décor. By mounting it on the wall close to your toilet, you can easily store three or four rolls at a time. Just slide the rolls onto the rod from the top like you would a roll of paper towels, and they stay neatly aligned in a single column. This keeps plenty of paper within arm's reach without requiring any floor space.
To create this look, use a self-stick hook or Command hook and mount it to the wall. Slip the holder over the hook to hold the rod in place. You don't have to worry about drilling holes or locating a stud. This method is particularly useful in small bathrooms where every inch counts.
Craft a macrame holder for a bohemian touch
Macrame is a crafting technique, like knitting and crocheting, that uses knots instead of crochet hooks and knitting needles to create designs out of cord. The finished products add a Bohemian-inspired touch to any room. A toilet paper holder is an easy DIY macrame project that is Boho-approved. Once complete, hang the holder using a single hook or wooden dowels on a small Command hook.
Choose from one of many designs online, like Hovilon's Handmade Hanging Basket, that have plenty of room to store multiple rolls. If you choose to craft the design yourself, choose a color that matches your current décor. This idea works well because the holders are lightweight and flexible. They keep the toilet paper rolls secure while still allowing easy access to remove or refill when needed. Also, because these holders are made from fabric, they won't clatter or bang against the wall and won't rust or corrode in the humid environment. They're also easy to clean when they get dusty.
An over-the-door shoe rack maximizes your storage capacity
Shoe racks are perfect if you're looking for over-the-door storage ideas that will get you organized in a snap. Designed for footwear, the openings are the perfect size for individual rolls of toilet paper. By hanging the rack on the back of the bathroom door, you instantly gain storage for around 24 to 36 rolls of toilet paper without using a single inch of cabinet or floor space. This is the ultimate hack for people who like to purchase paper in bulk, and it keeps it hidden behind the door instead of stacked in plain sight.
This solution is perfect because you can easily see how many rolls you have left. It also prevents the avalanche of stacked rolls from falling when you're trying to remove one or replenish the stash. Each roll has its own dedicated space, keeping the paper clean and dry. Most racks, like the Whitmore Heavy Duty Metal Shoe Organizer, slide over the top of the door, so it installs instantly without any special prep.