The Thrifted Fix: A $12 Wine Rack Solved My Small Bathroom Storage Woes
I don't just write professionally about the struggles of having a small bathroom — I'm a member of the club. The biggest issue, of course, revolves around storage space (and the lack thereof). My main solution was to use the cabinet under the sink. Yet, between towels, rolls of toilet paper, and personal care products, sometimes it felt like it was about to burst. Taking on a bathroom remodel project has never been in the cards for me. But cleverly repurposing a thrift store item to gain more storage? Now that's a different story.
When I go thrifting, there isn't always a wish list of items I'm hoping to find. I do, however, know when I spot a treasure! That's what happened when I was strolling through the furniture section of Goodwill with my husband one evening. There it was, the answer to our bathroom storage woes: a freestanding wine rack. Its potential was as clear as day. The grooved tiers looked perfect for storing rolled-up towels and TP. Not to mention, the top of the wine rack could be used for a handful of decor pieces. Total bonus.
I'm not a wine drinker, so I can't say I've ever purchased a wooden wine rack before. I was happy, though, when I saw it was priced at $9.99. That meant with my 20% coupon, it'd be just $8. After snagging the wine rack, we went searching for a couple of bins that could fit inside. It didn't take long before zeroing in on two pretty wooden boxes with handles, which I could get for just a couple of bucks each. The grand total for my items was $12 — but how it ended up turning out was worth oh so much more.
Transforming a freestanding wine rack into a bathroom storage solution
What I adored about this DIY project is that it was both simple and fun to put together. I don't usually get to display towels decoratively, so I enjoyed rolling each one up before tucking them into the top level of the wine rack. Although folded towels would have worked, too, I think having them rolled like pinwheels upped the look. The lower tier was ideal for the drawer-like bins, so they could be front and center. They provided a spot for essentials like extra bars of soap, tubes of toothpaste, or washcloths. This left the other levels for toilet paper storage.
Once everything was added to the wine rack, I was pleased with how organized it looked. Despite being full of bathroom staples I'm used to hiding in a cabinet, it turned into a stylish piece I could proudly have out in the open. I finished it off with decor items that I typically don't have room for. After all, countertop space in my small bathroom is very limited as well! Needless to say, the decor pieces are also thrifted, including the mirrored tray I scored for $4.99 on a random shopping trip. When I was done, it brought a smile to my face — and I'm pretty sure the cabinet under my sink breathed a sigh of relief, too.
Upcycle your own wine rack into a bathroom organizer
The key to making this idea a reality is to find a wine rack that'll fit well in your bathroom. Sure, it'll help create storage space. However, the downside is that you'll have to trade in some of your floor space in return. The wine rack I purchased is 28 inches long, 10 inches deep, and 23 inches high — a size that can do the job in my bathroom without making it feel unbearably smaller. My towels do stick out a couple of inches on top of that. It's also important that there's enough distance between the levels so that you can slide towels and bins through the openings.
Another perk of this upcycle is that it can be adjusted to match your needs. It could be used solely for bath towels, or ditch them altogether and store just TP and containers. The grooves can also cradle things like makeup bags and hair tools. I like the fact that it's easy to switch things up if guests come over. For example, I could set a candle and a bowl of potpourri on top so that the bathroom feels more welcoming. I'd possibly even remove the bins to keep my family's personal items private.
So far, I've loved how beautiful the wood of my wine rack is (it did need a good cleaning). However, I've debated painting the whole piece a neutral color. That's another positive aspect of repurposing thrift store items. When you don't pay a lot, it's not scary to take a leap and change the look! When it comes to storage, I'll probably always seek out small bathroom design ideas to improve my situation. Currently, though, a thrifted wine rack is making a huge difference.