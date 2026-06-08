The Thrifted Fix: A $12 Wine Rack Solved My Small Bathroom Storage Woes

I don't just write professionally about the struggles of having a small bathroom — I'm a member of the club. The biggest issue, of course, revolves around storage space (and the lack thereof). My main solution was to use the cabinet under the sink. Yet, between towels, rolls of toilet paper, and personal care products, sometimes it felt like it was about to burst. Taking on a bathroom remodel project has never been in the cards for me. But cleverly repurposing a thrift store item to gain more storage? Now that's a different story.

When I go thrifting, there isn't always a wish list of items I'm hoping to find. I do, however, know when I spot a treasure! That's what happened when I was strolling through the furniture section of Goodwill with my husband one evening. There it was, the answer to our bathroom storage woes: a freestanding wine rack. Its potential was as clear as day. The grooved tiers looked perfect for storing rolled-up towels and TP. Not to mention, the top of the wine rack could be used for a handful of decor pieces. Total bonus.

I'm not a wine drinker, so I can't say I've ever purchased a wooden wine rack before. I was happy, though, when I saw it was priced at $9.99. That meant with my 20% coupon, it'd be just $8. After snagging the wine rack, we went searching for a couple of bins that could fit inside. It didn't take long before zeroing in on two pretty wooden boxes with handles, which I could get for just a couple of bucks each. The grand total for my items was $12 — but how it ended up turning out was worth oh so much more.