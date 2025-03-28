14 Small Bathroom Design Ideas That Don't Skimp Out On Storage Or Style

If you are working with a small bathroom (especially a full one) you may have found yourself struggling to hit an ideal balance between design, appearance, and functionality. But the good news is not only do you not have to forgo fashion for function, but sometimes it can be the more bold and creative choices that help a small space to feel bigger. Of course, each space is unique both to the person and the constraints of the room.

But without a complete guide to small bathrooms and seemingly endless ideas to make them look and feel bigger out there — from color choices to hidden shelving to an extra-long shower curtain — there are bound to be a couple of options that will work for you. To help you digest these possible solutions, here is the perfect inspo for you to make that teeny-tiny bathroom look even larger. They range from quick fixes to full-on renovations, as well as everything in between.

So whatever your budget or DIY ability, there are plenty of possibilities for your powder room. These tips will help the tiniest, most awkwardly shaped bathrooms feel like a spacious spa. And with some being both incredibly easy and impactful, they may even inspire you to take on some other organization and design ideas for small spaces in your home.