14 Small Bathroom Design Ideas That Don't Skimp Out On Storage Or Style
If you are working with a small bathroom (especially a full one) you may have found yourself struggling to hit an ideal balance between design, appearance, and functionality. But the good news is not only do you not have to forgo fashion for function, but sometimes it can be the more bold and creative choices that help a small space to feel bigger. Of course, each space is unique both to the person and the constraints of the room.
But without a complete guide to small bathrooms and seemingly endless ideas to make them look and feel bigger out there — from color choices to hidden shelving to an extra-long shower curtain — there are bound to be a couple of options that will work for you. To help you digest these possible solutions, here is the perfect inspo for you to make that teeny-tiny bathroom look even larger. They range from quick fixes to full-on renovations, as well as everything in between.
So whatever your budget or DIY ability, there are plenty of possibilities for your powder room. These tips will help the tiniest, most awkwardly shaped bathrooms feel like a spacious spa. And with some being both incredibly easy and impactful, they may even inspire you to take on some other organization and design ideas for small spaces in your home.
Stick with all white
Though white kitchens may be a dying trend, keeping a bathroom all white is still a great way to keep it feeling bright, fresh, and clean. Since some bathrooms don't have a window, this helps it look and feel lighter. Plus, all-white spaces tend to appear visually larger than they are. This also allows you to effortlessly mix up your decor without having to change anything more permanent.
Avoid the pedestal sinks
Pedestal sinks may not take up a lot of room, but they are kind of a waste of space. Instead, consider installing a vanity beneath your sink. This gives you much more usable storage space to hide clutter and those less-than-aesthetic bathroom necessities. A vanity will also give you more surface area on top, so you have additional room for your toiletries.
Mount your shower curtain higher
It may not seem like something that would make a big difference, but the higher your shower curtain is, the taller your ceilings will look. To take full advantage of this lengthening effect, you will want to also make sure that the curtain reaches to the floor instead of cutting off mid-tub. This creates an unbroken line from ceiling to floor that adds both elegance and perceived space.
Make your mirror a medicine cabinet
Many bathrooms still have medicine cabinets, but if you are currently working with just a flat mirror, you are missing out on a ton of convenient storage space. Medicine cabinets come in all types of shapes, sizes, and styles, so don't think that you will have to resign yourself and your guests to a boring white rectangle. The options are limitless these days.
Commit to a patterned wallpaper
It may seem counterintuitive, but just because white makes a space feel bigger doesn't mean that a pattern can't. In fact, white trim, a solid colored ceiling, and wall-to-wall patterned wallpaper can actually bring a sense of grandeur and sophistication to a small bathroom without making it feel cramped or overwhelmed by the pattern. To keep it from looking too busy, opt for a larger pattern with more neutral coloring. But make sure you fully grasp what you need to know before committing to bathroom wallpaper.
Opt for a mounted sink
If you are working with a guest or half bath, you probably don't need as much storage space as you would in a full. To help make your space feel bigger, you may want to forgo a vanity or pedestal and opt for a mounted sink. This will provide you with some excess room that can fit other essentials — like a waste basket — without it getting in the way of the walking path.
Make use of awkward spaces
If you have an area in your bathroom that seems too small to do much of anything with, you can probably fill it with some open shelving. This gives you space to store additional items and may also make the room feel less awkwardly shaped. Plus, if you like to DIY, it's a super easy and affordable project. The simplest versions may require only a few pieces of wood and some paint.
Add wainscoting to create a stylish perimeter
Wainscoting is a great way to add some charm to a bathroom while also creating a defined space. It's also an excellent choice if you want to use wallpaper, but aren't committed to putting it on an entire wall. The color you choose to paint it is really up to the individual, but it can add a moodiness to a space without it feeling too dark and overbearing.
Add drama with lighting
A pendant lamp is a stunning alternative to the more commonly used sconces or recessed lights. Not only can they add some character and charm, but they can also provide a more soothing option for those moments when your goal for your bathroom time is relaxation. They look great above a sink and vanity — or over a standalone bathtub if you want to really ramp up the luxury.
Put your vanity in the corner
Nobody puts Baby in a corner, but when it comes to vanities, the same rules do not apply. Putting your sink in the corner of your bathroom could actually be the key to making it work for you. By doing this you are able to get more floor space and it can be an excellent tool to make the most of an awkwardly shaped room. A corner vanity also adds an interesting focal point to the room, making it feel more unique.
Mirror an entire wall
Most bathrooms will have some sort of mirror over the sink, but making the whole back wall a mirror is a new take on a classic. Not only is this an uncommon design choice, but it's something you would only want to do in a small bathroom since mirrors can be a bit pricey. Luckily, it will also make your room feel bigger, so you are getting two bangs for your buck.
Add a view of the sky
While any window will make a room feel bigger, nothing quite opens up a space like a skylight. Though you could put it anywhere in the room, placing it over your shower instantly makes your bathroom feel like an earthy oasis — without having to bathe outdoors. If you do opt for this skylight method, make sure you choose a glass option with privacy and UV protection.
Hang your art vertically instead of horizontally
If you haven't noticed yet, vertical is in if you want to make a room feel bigger. Creating a straight visual line towards the ceiling naturally brings the eye upwards and makes the space feel taller than it is. This also works great if you have a slender wall behind the toilet, because it brings the attention away from the porcelain throne and towards something a bit more tasteful.
Build niches into your shower
Having built-in niches in your shower helps to keep your products off of the ground and eliminates the need for wire shelving, which can make a shower (or bathtub) look and feel crowded — not to mention the issue of rust build-up over time. These are also super easy to clean alongside the rest of your bathing area, and will just need a simple scrub and rinse like the rest of your tiles. You can also fancify your bathroom with shower shelf ideas that are unique, like a dome, for an additional aesthetic element.