The Clever Closet Organizer That Makes The Most Of Vertical Space

Self-storage facilities saw a huge boost in usage amid pandemic lockdowns, with individual American households making up a giant portion of that drive for more storage space, which often comes at a premium price. If you're looking to save some money on storage, however, consider turning to your own closet space. There are plenty of closet organizer ideas out there, but if you have a lot of vertical space the best option may just be stacking rows of floating shelves.

A floating shelf, one that's attached to the wall with hidden mounts for a seamless, sleek look, is often used for displaying a piece of artwork or a collectible item. However, use enough of them at scale and you can give your closet space the appearance and functionality of a warehouse backroom — or at least, that's the premise of a DIY project idea uploaded to TikTok by @thenavagepatch.

Their vertical closet retrofit with L-shaped shelves is more work than the average crafty DIY endeavor of reusing cardboard boxes for a DIY stylish storage solution, for example, but it can absolutely help you get the most out of your home's limited space so there's less to organize in off-site self-storage facilities. Purses, shoes, and small clothing items could be stored on these floating shelves in your closet.