Reuse Cardboard Boxes To DIY A Smart And Stylish Home Storage Solution

It's easy to find cardboard packaging strewn about your living space if you're on the tail end of a big move, or if you happen to be ordering a lot of boxes from Amazon that need to be decluttered. Cardboard is considered a highly recyclable material, so there's no shortage of options in which to deal with this clutter. Even so, a substantial amount of landfill waste includes recyclable cardboard and paper goods, and over $4 billion in lost economic value according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Though recycling is a great way to save energy, use less water, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it can be just as beneficial to reuse cardboard boxes for your home DIY projects — how about a storage solution made from cardboard and jute to help you organize your home office?

Cardboard can be used for very extensive builds; for instance, Cedarville University engineering students race canoes made from cardboard every single year. Your reuse of cardboard boxes doesn't have to be nearly as complicated. If anything, it's probably better to focus on a smaller-scale project to help you get organized ... but that you can still keep over the long haul. Given that their primary use is for package shipping, storage solutions are perhaps the best avenue to take on your DIY itch. You just need to pick up some jute cord from your local Dollar Tree to get the process started with a simple, yet stylish upcycled desk container.