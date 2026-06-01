Forget Baskets: The Easy Way To Make Toilet Paper Storage More Beautiful
A full roll of toilet paper is a beautiful sight when you really need it, but it's arguably not very aesthetically pleasing. That's why some people tuck it away in cabinets, which keeps it away from germs and maintains a clear counter. However, this can also make the rolls difficult to reach in an emergency, and guests might not know where to look if they run out. Some people ditch the ugly toilet paper holder and elevate the look with a basket, but that still leaves the rolls exposed. That's why some DIYers are wrapping their extra rolls with decorative tissue paper.
Sure, your toilet paper surplus looks better on display with colorful paper wrapped around it, but wrapping them up also protects them from the not-so-pleasant bathroom environment. The space is notoriously bacteria-ridden. The last thing you want to do is use toilet paper with a layer of germs or a roll that's been dropped on the dirty floor without protection. Plus, you have dust, water splashes, hair, and hairspray or other chemicals flying around in the room. Tissue paper might not stop everything from reaching the toilet paper, but it sure helps.
This hidden toilet paper storage hack won't break the bank, either. Most people already have tissue paper on hand, but even if you don't, you can pick up packs of all-occasion print, metallic, and solid tissue paper at Dollar Tree for $1.25, or you can use scrap fabric for a reusable alternative.
How to wrap and display your toilet paper rolls
Even though you might want to think twice before storing extra toilet paper in your bathroom, this idea is a good compromise. Tissue paper works well because it's flexible and wraps easily. It also stays in place when you tuck it into the ends of the toilet paper roll, so you don't necessarily need tape. Plus, it comes in so many colors and prints, so you can easily find a look that works in your bathroom. Choose a single pattern for all the rolls, or use a few different patterns with the same color scheme. Pairing a solid with a print is also an option. Cut standard-sized tissue paper sheets in half to avoid wasting excess wrapping.
@meredithhudkins
Save this little toilet paper trick for the next time you're having company! It's a major upgrade from ugly rolls sitting on the back of your toilet! If you're looking for cute tissue paper or the hobnail planter I used, comment SHOP and I'll DM it to you. #bathroomdecor #bathroominspiration #bathroominspo #hostesswiththemostess #storagesolutions #amazonfinds #founditonamazon #amazonhome #amazonprime
You have a couple of options for wrapping the rolls. The first is to lay a square of tissue paper on the table and center the roll upright in the middle. Pull a corner up and around the roll snugly, and tuck it into the center of the roll at the top. Continue lifting and tucking around the square. Or, twist the excess at the top, and tuck it down into the tube slightly, letting some stick out above.
Another option is to lay the roll sideways in one corner of the tissue paper square. Roll it across to the opposite corner, and use a piece of tape to secure it. Then, tuck the excess paper into the ends. If you want extra detailing, tie a ribbon or piece of twine around each roll after wrapping it. Stack them on the toilet tank or a shelf for a pretty display.