Forget Baskets: The Easy Way To Make Toilet Paper Storage More Beautiful

A full roll of toilet paper is a beautiful sight when you really need it, but it's arguably not very aesthetically pleasing. That's why some people tuck it away in cabinets, which keeps it away from germs and maintains a clear counter. However, this can also make the rolls difficult to reach in an emergency, and guests might not know where to look if they run out. Some people ditch the ugly toilet paper holder and elevate the look with a basket, but that still leaves the rolls exposed. That's why some DIYers are wrapping their extra rolls with decorative tissue paper.

Sure, your toilet paper surplus looks better on display with colorful paper wrapped around it, but wrapping them up also protects them from the not-so-pleasant bathroom environment. The space is notoriously bacteria-ridden. The last thing you want to do is use toilet paper with a layer of germs or a roll that's been dropped on the dirty floor without protection. Plus, you have dust, water splashes, hair, and hairspray or other chemicals flying around in the room. Tissue paper might not stop everything from reaching the toilet paper, but it sure helps.

This hidden toilet paper storage hack won't break the bank, either. Most people already have tissue paper on hand, but even if you don't, you can pick up packs of all-occasion print, metallic, and solid tissue paper at Dollar Tree for $1.25, or you can use scrap fabric for a reusable alternative.