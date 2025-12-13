Yikes! Think Twice Before Storing Extra Toilet Paper In Your Bathroom — Here's Why

While storing all your toilet paper in the bathroom may sound convenient, you may need to explore some budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks for just one or two rolls and then move everything else out of the moist bathroom. Because of the steamy nature and drastic temperature changes of your bathroom, be it from your shower, pipes, toilet, or sink, your toilet paper can get damaged quickly or even grow mold or mildew.

If your rolls are on a shelf in the bathroom, or they're stacked on the floor, your toilet paper is more susceptible to collecting moisture and taking damage. If you try to put it in the cabinet under the sink, your rolls are also more susceptible to damage because all the moisture from your pipes will get trapped in the cabinet. All this to say, there really isn't a good place in your bathroom for toilet paper.

There are several signs that could mean your toilet paper has gone bad, and it is time to replace it. If the toilet paper is starting to develop a musty smell, is damp to the touch, or you notice the paper has weird spots on it, your rolls have most likely developed moisture damage in the form of mold or mildew. If the paper's texture or color has changed, becoming yellow, rough, and brittle, it means your toilet paper is becoming weaker and is breaking down. Other signs, such as clumping, weirdly shaped rolls, or loose wrapping, can be signs of damage.