The Genius IKEA Trick You Need To Store Extra Toilet Paper

First, you'll need to assemble the organizer. This involves stretching out the metal base, which is made of extendable diamond shapes, then screwing a "leg" to each diamond point. Next, find the best place to display the organizer. The most convenient spot is the area above the toilet, but if you already have shelving there, consider empty wall space near the sink or door. Finally, add two screws to the wall. (Don't forget the drywall anchors, which will securely mount the screws in your wall.) They should be placed far enough apart that you can hang the first and last diamonds on them. For extra security, feel free to support the middle diamond by adding a third screw to the wall.

If you're craving a more stylish approach, use wall hooks to hang the organizer. Just be sure the hooks are slim enough to fit through the point of each diamond. These black mounted wall hooks on Amazon are a great example. Alternatively, for a more temporary solution, use self-adhesive hooks instead. This option is helpful if you're a renter or if you want to test the organizer first.

Since the VARIERA pot lid organizer has a simple silver finish, it will likely match many types of decor. But if you want a more personalized touch, consider applying spray paint before installing it. You could even wrap the metal legs with different materials, like twine or fabric, for extra flair. After all, bathroom storage ideas for maximizing space don't have to be boring.