Countertop Trends On The Way Out In 2026 (So Far)

White quartz can be deceiving. It might allude to a fresh, clean surface when, in actuality, the results feel sterile and uptight — especially when paired with white cabinets and backsplashes. Food & Wine refers to the 2000s trend of all-white kitchens as "the great white-out," a style choice that eventually graduated to newsfeeds years later and signaled a pristine environment far removed from the realities of a busy kitchen.

White quartz slabs had a strong hand in the minimalism trend that took hold of cooking spaces roughly 20 years ago, but homeowners aren't going the stark route anymore. Now, they're opting for a bit more liveliness that feels welcoming rather than cold. "Clients are moving away from highly manufactured looks and gravitating toward warmer, more natural materials with softer movement and texture," interior designer Corinne Ekle told Homes & Gardens.

Soapstone, granite, and marble are a few materials that are taking quartz's place. But this switch doesn't necessarily mean white kitchens are completely out — it just means you need to soften them up with natural, wooden accents, various textures by way of rugs and textiles, and a mixture of metals with a warm aesthetic. Keep these tricks in mind if you're unable to get rid of your own quartz countertop.