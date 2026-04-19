The '80s Kitchen Trend That's Making A Major Comeback In 2026
The '80s just won't quit. You've probably seen the bold wallpaper resurgence, or maybe you're toying with the idea of glass blocks for an accent wall. Whatever the case might be, staples of '80s themed rooms are having a moment in 2026, particularly curved features in the kitchen. The decade introduced us to larger cooking spaces that functioned not only as a place to prep, but to gather as a family. As a result, curved islands and furniture took shape (pun intended) to help the room flow seamlessly and feel less rigid. Today, embracing similar round features can add a little character and make things more functional in the busiest room of the house.
The design world is taking notice of this trend: Curved furniture and accents have been popping up in retailers like West Elm and Lulu and Georgia, in projects from Joanna Gaines and Shea McGee, across social media feeds, and even in celebrities' abodes (looking at you, Cameron Diaz and Solange Knowles). As homeowners continue to adopt a comfortable, lived-in mentality in the kitchen, an about-face from straight lines is a way to make the space feel more personal and practical, yet still creative. "Clients want personality," designer Sarah Tract told Domino. "Curved, wavy, and unexpected profiles give kitchens a custom, artisanal feel without overwhelming the space."
How to make curved accents work in your kitchen
As you attempt the trend, consider tips from the pros. Keep your eyes peeled for a place to introduce curved furniture or decor, whether it's the end of your cabinetry, in a breakfast nook, or right in the center of the room. Balance is key to avoid overdoing the look, so pair your circular furniture with a few straight-angled pieces to keep it harmonized, like flat shelves, boxy counter stools, or a runner. Don't forget that the goal of circular furniture and decor in the kitchen is to feel inviting, so ensure your setup allows guests to interact seamlessly (all while the food still makes its way into the oven).
Now it's time to get cooking with curves. You can start small with items that can easily be swapped, such as lighting fixtures, dining chairs, and decor. For a slightly bigger step, introduce the trend into your kitchen storage ideas with curved shelves — chic and functional. A curved backsplash is also a small statement that can feel bold yet elegant. If you're thinking big, create a focal point that brings a gentle aesthetic to the space with a curved island, custom cabinetry, or a round table for your eat-in kitchen ideas. With a bit of brainstorming, your plans for this '80s-inspired trend will come full circle in no time.