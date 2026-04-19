The '80s Kitchen Trend That's Making A Major Comeback In 2026

The '80s just won't quit. You've probably seen the bold wallpaper resurgence, or maybe you're toying with the idea of glass blocks for an accent wall. Whatever the case might be, staples of '80s themed rooms are having a moment in 2026, particularly curved features in the kitchen. The decade introduced us to larger cooking spaces that functioned not only as a place to prep, but to gather as a family. As a result, curved islands and furniture took shape (pun intended) to help the room flow seamlessly and feel less rigid. Today, embracing similar round features can add a little character and make things more functional in the busiest room of the house.

The design world is taking notice of this trend: Curved furniture and accents have been popping up in retailers like West Elm and Lulu and Georgia, in projects from Joanna Gaines and Shea McGee, across social media feeds, and even in celebrities' abodes (looking at you, Cameron Diaz and Solange Knowles). As homeowners continue to adopt a comfortable, lived-in mentality in the kitchen, an about-face from straight lines is a way to make the space feel more personal and practical, yet still creative. "Clients want personality," designer Sarah Tract told Domino. "Curved, wavy, and unexpected profiles give kitchens a custom, artisanal feel without overwhelming the space."